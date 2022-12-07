"Puking up throughout the game" - James Anderson says Joe Root was sick during first Test against Pakistan

Veteran England seamer James Anderson has said that ace batter Joe Root was puking throughout the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi as he praised his team's efforts to force a memorable win.

Around 13-14 players in the English camp were affected by a viral infection, with only half of them available to play. While there was a chance of postponing the start of the Test by a day, the Englishmen recovered in time.

Anderson, who played a jey role in England's 74-run win, said that Root batted magnificently in the second innings despite having a severe illness. As quoted by Perth Now, the 40-year-old said:

"I can't really put it into words because it's hard. It was an awful start to the week. Rooty has been off the field every half an hour puking up throughout the game, which was an amazing effort from him to bat the way he did."

Anderson said about the uncertainty of having 11 fit players for the Test:

"Actually, the morning of the game, not knowing if we're going to get 11 players on the field or going to bed the night before not knowing if we're going to wake up, and there's going to be enough fit players. But then the way the lads have just stood up and just cracked on really, there's been no whinging."

While Root, one of the few to train the day before, missed out on a big score in the first innings as other top-order batters cashed in, he slammed 73 off 67 in the second with six boundaries to set up a resounding win.

"The way we stuck at our task was just brilliant" - James Anderson

James Anderson (left) and Ben Stokes (Credits: Getty)

Anderson, who picked up five wickets in the Test, said that the win was the best he has experienced in his playing career, as forcing a win on a lifeless pitch is a monumental task. He added:

"The lads are saying that is the best away victory, but I can't remember many better than that at home either, to be honest. To force the result on that wicket just took an absolutely mammoth effort from everyone, the way we batted in the first innings, 650-odd runs in 100-odd overs was outstanding."

He continued:

"And everyone contributed to that, which is great. We knew it was going to be a nervy one, but the way we stuck at our task was just brilliant."

Pakistan will look to level the three-match series when the two teams meet in Multan for the second Test on Friday (December 9).

