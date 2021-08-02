PV Sindhu wins bronze at the Olympics, the Indian fraternity takes to Twitter to laud her efforts

PV Sindhu bagged her second Olympic medal earlier this evening, writing her name in the history books by becoming the first Indian female athlete to win two individual Olympic medals.

She beat China's He Bing Jiao, 21-13, 21-15, to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu had won the silver medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

With a historic win this evening, Sindhu now has the most wins at the Olympics for an Indian badminton player. She also holds the highest number of medals (11), in World Championships and the Olympic games, sitting at the perch in a league of her own.

PV Sindhu now sits above Saina Nehwal as India's most successful female badminton player in terms of Olympic medals, although she has never achieved the world no. 1 rank, which Saina held in 2015. Sindhu will also look to match Saina's 24 career titles (Sindhu currently holds 15 career titles).

Messages of appreciation pour in for Olympic medalist PV Sindhu

The Indian cricket fraternity, amongst others, took to Twitter to show their appreciation for their very own historic champion. From the Prime Minister of the nation to the legends of the game, everyone lauded the efforts of one of the best athletes India has ever produced at the Olympics.

Here are some of the more prominent tweets:

Well played @Pvsindhu1!



PM @narendramodi spoke to PV Sindhu and congratulated her on winning the Bronze at #Tokyo2020. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 1, 2021

You have done the country incredibly proud, @Pvsindhu1 Many congratulations on winning your consecutive Olympic medal 👏 — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) August 1, 2021

Congratulations @PvSindhu1! What a phenomenal win! Enjoyed watching every bit of it - you played your heart out 💪🏻 our two time medal winner and the reason behind a billion proud smiles 🇮🇳 🏸 #Tokyo2020 @WeAreTeamIndia #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/ItT1jzBkKH — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 1, 2021

Congratulations #PVSindhu for winning the bronze at the Olympics. What an amazing performance, you have made all of us proud. @Pvsindhu1 — Punam Raut (@raut_punam) August 1, 2021

Take a bow @Pvsindhu1. 🙌🏻



Magnificent achievement!



To win back to back #Olympics Medals is no mean feat.🥈🥉



You are easily one of the greatest athletes 🇮🇳 has produced.#Olympics 🏸 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/V4UwlxHj3Y — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 1, 2021

Isaayi Muslim Sikh Hindu,

Sabko jodein #PVSindhu .

First Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.

Congratulations on the #Bronze pic.twitter.com/D0CvxszTC4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 1, 2021

2016 🥈 & 2020 🥉 🏸



What an achievement to win 2️⃣ Olympic medals for 🇮🇳, @Pvsindhu1!



You have made the whole nation very very proud.#Badminton #Olympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/9qsaqwcQsh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 1, 2021

Congratulations @Pvsindhu1. Proud of your achievement. 👏👏 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 1, 2021

While Sindhu might be disappointed with only getting a bronze medal this time, she will surely target a better podium finish next time around. She is still only 26, and will look to hit her peak when the 2024 Paris Olympics come around.

Until then, she will have the chance to cement her legacy further as the best female badminton player India has produced by continuing to make the country proud at World Championships and other international tournaments.

