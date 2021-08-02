PV Sindhu wins bronze at the Olympics, the Indian fraternity takes to Twitter to laud her efforts

PV Sindhu bagged her second Olympic medal earlier this evening, writing her name in the history books by becoming the first Indian female athlete to win two individual Olympic medals.
She beat China's He Bing Jiao, 21-13, 21-15, to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu had won the silver medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.
With a historic win this evening, Sindhu now has the most wins at the Olympics for an Indian badminton player. She also holds the highest number of medals (11), in World Championships and the Olympic games, sitting at the perch in a league of her own.
PV Sindhu now sits above Saina Nehwal as India's most successful female badminton player in terms of Olympic medals, although she has never achieved the world no. 1 rank, which Saina held in 2015. Sindhu will also look to match Saina's 24 career titles (Sindhu currently holds 15 career titles).
Messages of appreciation pour in for Olympic medalist PV Sindhu
The Indian cricket fraternity, amongst others, took to Twitter to show their appreciation for their very own historic champion. From the Prime Minister of the nation to the legends of the game, everyone lauded the efforts of one of the best athletes India has ever produced at the Olympics.
Here are some of the more prominent tweets:
While Sindhu might be disappointed with only getting a bronze medal this time, she will surely target a better podium finish next time around. She is still only 26, and will look to hit her peak when the 2024 Paris Olympics come around.
Until then, she will have the chance to cement her legacy further as the best female badminton player India has produced by continuing to make the country proud at World Championships and other international tournaments.