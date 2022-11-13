"Qudrat ka nizaam in dumps now" - Fans troll Pakistan batting for crumbling under pressure in T20 World Cup final 

Pakistan simply couldn't get the required finish at the backend of their innings against England in the T20 World Cup final at the MCG on Sunday. The Men in Green could only muster 137/8 in their 20 overs, and it certainly looks like an under-par total.

England captain Jos Buttler had no hesitation in bowling first and would be delighted with the way his bowlers went about their business. Sam Curran continued his dream run in the tournament, picking up three wickets and the rest of the bowlers also chipped in with crucial contributions.

Fans on Twitter trolled Pakistan's batting for capitulating under pressure and for being poor, especially at the death. Here are some of the reactions:

Gaurav Taneja @flyingbeast320

Yeh match jeetna hi tha… kisi Auur ke haarne se aaj aage nahi jaa sakte..

#EngvsPak I think Pak Ka Game over…Yeh match jeetna hi tha… kisi Auur ke haarne se aaj aage nahi jaa sakte..

∆nkit🏏 @CaughtAtGully British not only divided the country, its resources and people. They were also dividing a top class cricket team. Gave away all bowlers to Pakistan and Batters to India. British not only divided the country, its resources and people. They were also dividing a top class cricket team. Gave away all bowlers to Pakistan and Batters to India. 😭

Fakhruu :^) 🏏 @BajwaKehtaHaii Hardik Pandya mile ga 6 overs k lei?? Hardik Pandya mile ga 6 overs k lei??

Starlord @NotTheDarkBlade Qudrat ka nizaam in dumps now 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Qudrat ka nizaam in dumps now 🤣🤣🤣🤣

r/cricket @cricshitposts #PAKvENG

When IPL talent meets PSL talent. When IPL talent meets PSL talent. #PAKvENGWhen IPL talent meets PSL talent. https://t.co/cPOAgNoKVa

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Pakistan smashed just 8 fours and 2 sixes in the 20 overs against England. Pakistan smashed just 8 fours and 2 sixes in the 20 overs against England.

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy #ENGvPAK It's #T20WorldCupFinal but till now Pak batting line-up made sure Academy is their first priority....what a commitment, loving it It's #T20WorldCupFinal but till now Pak batting line-up made sure Academy is their first priority....what a commitment, loving it🔥😍 #ENGvPAK

Pennywise @BDE69696969 @ayatibrar That's what happens if an undeserving team plays final 🥴 @ayatibrar That's what happens if an undeserving team plays final 🥴

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



98.66 - Virat Kohli's AVG

93.23 - Babar Azam's SR



#T20WorldCup In 2022 T20WC98.66 - Virat Kohli's AVG93.23 - Babar Azam's SR In 2022 T20WC98.66 - Virat Kohli's AVG93.23 - Babar Azam's SR#T20WorldCup

Pakistan scored just 53 runs in last 9 overs

Captain Babar Azam and his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan got off to a cautious start, but Curran got the big wicket of Rizwan just as the latter looked to up the ante.

The intent of Mohammad Haris didn't really come off well in the final as he scored just eight runs off 12 balls. Shan Masood and Babar Azam did get together a very important partnership that took Pakistan to 84/2 at the end of 11 overs.

A total of 160 looked well within their reach with big hitters like Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan to come. However, England picked up six wickets in the last nine overs of their innings and conceded just 53 runs to restrict the opposition to just 137/8.

The Men in Green will need something special with the ball to stop this deep England batting line-up from winning their second T20 World Cup.

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

