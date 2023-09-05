Quinton de Kock to quit ODI cricket after 2023 World Cup

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has shocked the cricketing fraternity by announcing his retirement from ODI cricket after the upcoming 2023 World Cup. De Kock, who made his international debut in 2012 in a T20I, will return to the national colours in the upcoming ODI series against Australia, starting on Thursday.

The 30-year-old has been a long-standing servant of South African cricket, especially in the limited-overs formats. The southpaw has accumulated 5,966 runs in 140 ODIs, averaging 44.85 with 17 centuries alongside a best of 178. He is likely to continue playing T20I cricket, in which he has mustered 2,277 runs in 80 matches at 32.52 alongside a strike rate of 137.33.

De Kock retired from Test cricket in December 2021 after the 1st Test against India of that particular series, reasoning that he wants to spend more time with his family. As far as red-ball cricket in internationals go, the left-hander has mustered 3,300 runs in 54 Tests at 38.52 with six tons.

"We understand his decision" - Enoch Nkwe on Quinton de Kock

Enoch Nkwe. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Cricket South Africa (CSA) director of cricket Enoch Nkwe has said that they respect the former captain's decision to retire from the format and acknowledged his contribution to their game. As quoted by iol.com.za, Nkwe said:

"Quinton de Kock has been a really good servant to South African cricket. He set the benchmark with his attacking batting style and was a key member of the squad for a number of years. He also wore the captain’s armband and that is an honour that very few people get to hold. We understand his decision to step back from ODI cricket and we want to thank him for his service over the years. We wish him well for the future but still look forward to seeing him represent the Proteas in T20I cricket."

South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, have selected their 15-man squad for the 2023 World Cup and will open their campaign against Sri Lanka on October 7th in Delhi.