Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reacted to a viral video of him identifying his jersey ahead of India's final group-stage match against Zimbabwe.

A video has been circulating on social media platforms, in which Ashwin can be seen sniffing a few sweaters to identify the original one.

During the toss between India vs Zimbabwe, team India captain Rohit Sharma was speaking to Ian Bishop. In the background of the video clip, Ashwin was spotted collecting multiple jerseys from his Indian national team.

While selecting between two similar jerseys, Ashwin sniffed both of them before identifying the real one and throwing the other one on the ground. An Indian fan shared the clip on Twitter and it has captured everyone's attention.

Senior Tamil Nadu player Abhinav Mukund was curious to learn how Ashwin identified his original jersey. While asking his Tamil Nadu teammate behind the logic of his sniffing, Mukund wrote on Twitter:

"Watched this video multiple times already. Just cracks me up again and again. @ashwinravi99 pls enlighten us with your logic of picking the right sweater."

Abhinav Mukund @mukundabhinav twitter.com/chintamani0d/s… chintubaba @chintamani0d Ashwin Anna Supremacy



This is the right way to find your clothes Ashwin Anna Supremacy This is the right way to find your clothes https://t.co/a9YSakerU4 Watched this video multiple times already. Just cracks me up again and again. @ashwinravi99 pls enlighten us with your logic of picking the right sweater. Watched this video multiple times already. Just cracks me up again and again. @ashwinravi99 pls enlighten us with your logic of picking the right sweater. 😂😂 twitter.com/chintamani0d/s…

Responding to Mukund's amusing comment on the video of jersey identification, Ashwin hilariously remarked:

"Checked for the sizes to differentiate! Checked if it was initialed. Finally checked for the perfume i use. Adei cameraman."

Ashwin 🇮🇳 @ashwinravi99

Checked if it was initialed

Finally checked for the perfume i use



Adei cameraman twitter.com/mukundabhinav/… Abhinav Mukund @mukundabhinav twitter.com/chintamani0d/s… Watched this video multiple times already. Just cracks me up again and again. @ashwinravi99 pls enlighten us with your logic of picking the right sweater. Watched this video multiple times already. Just cracks me up again and again. @ashwinravi99 pls enlighten us with your logic of picking the right sweater. 😂😂 twitter.com/chintamani0d/s… Checked for the sizes to differentiate!Checked if it was initialedFinallychecked for the perfume i useAdei cameraman Checked for the sizes to differentiate!❌Checked if it was initialed❌Finally 😂😂 checked for the perfume i use✅😂😂Adei cameraman 😝😝😝😝 twitter.com/mukundabhinav/…

R Ashwin's selection in India's playing XI is a constant talking point

Ashwin has played all five matches for India in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. His selection ahead of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been targeted by experts and fans throughout the tournament.

The 36-year-old has picked up six wickets in five games at an average of 21.33 and an economy of 7.53 so far in the tournament. He starred with figures of 3/22 in India, demolishing Zimbabwe's batting order in Melbourne.

Ashwin was criticized for conceding two sixes to South African batter David Miller in the slog overs as India lost their only game in Group 2.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be Team India's pick for the Semi-Finals against England? Dinesh Karthik Rishabh Pant 2726 votes