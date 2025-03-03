R Ashwin predicts Indian bowler who would dismiss Glenn Maxwell in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin backed Kuldeep Yadav to dismiss the dangerous Glenn Maxwell in the highly-anticipated India-Australia 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4. Despite his inconsistencies, Maxwell has produced several match-winning knocks at crucial times for Australia in white-ball cricket.

Ad

Yet, the swashbuckling batter has struggled against the guile of India's left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Maxwell has been dismissed thrice by Kuldeep in ODIs, with a batting average of only 33.

Kuldeep has also got the better of Maxwell once each in Tests and T20Is and four times in the IPL.

Talking about the battle between Maxwell and the Indian spinners, Ashwin said on his YouTube channel (quoted by Cricket.com):

Ad

Trending

"I feel like India are gonna strike back-to-back ICC titles. I’ll tell you this: Glenn Maxwell is not going to pick Varun Chakaravarthy and Maxwell will eventually get out to Kuldeep Yadav."

Ashwin also urged India to open the bowling with Varun Chakaravarthy to overcome the threat of Travis Head.

“The only way Australia can make a game out of the semi-final is if Travis Head goes berserk in the first 10 overs. Head vs Varun is the battle I’m looking forward to. I’ll give the new ball to Varun as soon as Head takes strike. Don’t even give Head the option of pace, give it to Varun right away. I’ll give Head the challenge of combating spin in the first 10 overs. That will be my tactic," he stated.

Ad

Head has tormented India in important games, with his 137 off 120 deliveries in the 2023 ODI World Cup final still providing nightmares to Indian fans. Meanwhile, Varun has been in incredible white-ball form over the past few months, but has never bowled to Head in international cricket or the IPL.

India and Australia look to get a step closer to record third Champions Trophy title

Expand Tweet

Ad

India and Australia have been the dominant forces in the Champions Trophy over the years. The two teams have won the title twice - a feat none of the other participating sides have achieved.

Coming to the ongoing tournament, the Men in Blue have been in red-hot form, winning all games to finish atop Group A. Meanwhile, rain has played spoilsport in two of Australia's three Group B fixtures.

However, they won their only completed game against England by chasing down 352 in style. Australia finished second in Group B with four points, behind South Africa, who finished on five points.

Indian fans will be buoyed by the fact that their side holds a 2-1 edge over Australia in Champions Trophy meetings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback