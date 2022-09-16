[WATCH] “How to shine a cricket ball” – R Ashwin shares a  hilarious video on Instagram

Indian ace spinner R Ashwin is in a great mental space after finding a place in the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

The Rajasthan Royals star allrounder has shared a hilarious reel on social media in which he can be seen teaching viewers how to shine a cricket ball.

He uploaded an Instagram reel on Friday and wrote:

“When comedians and cricketers reel it for Kala Chasma.”

Earlier, a video went viral where Ashwin was seen playing gully cricket on the streets of Chennai.

Ashwin played a couple of T20Is in the recently concluded Asia Cup. He picked up a couple of wickets in two matches in the Super 4 stage of the tournament.

The off-spinner was also part of the tour of West Indies, where he scalped three wickets in three T20Is.

The veteran has represented India in 56 T20Is and picked up 66 wickets. He will be playing a big role in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the absence of the injured R Jadeja.

“Very adaptable” – Daniel Vettori backs R Ashwin’s selection for T20 World Cup

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has backed R Ashwin to perform at the upcoming T20 World Cup. He feels his experience will come in handy for India in the showpiece event.

Vettori said:

"We all know Ashwin has been exceptional in Tests. The thing for him is he's coming off a great IPL, and he's obviously included in the T20 squad for India. He's one of those guys who's very adaptable and he understands what he needs to do in all situations.

“I think if he's picked, he will know how to perform. He's been to Australia on a number of occasions."

The spinner will next be seen in action during the T20I series against Australia and South Africa. Rohit Sharma and Co. will play their opening T20I against Australia in Mohali on Tuesday (September 20).

India's upcoming matches

September 20 - 1st T20I vs Australia (Mohali)

September 23 - 2nd T20I vs Australia (Nagpur)

September 25 - 3rd T20I vs Australia (Hyderabad)

September 28 - 1st T20I vs South Africa (Thiruvananthapuram)

October 2 - 2nd T20I vs South Africa (Guwahati)

October 4 - 3rd T20I vs South Africa (Indore)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far