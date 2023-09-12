R. Premadasa Stadium weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the India vs Sri Lanka match?

Team India will square off against Sri Lanka in their second Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.

Both teams have won their previous games and will hope to continue their winning momentum. While India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan by 228 runs, the Lankans got the better of Bangladesh by 21 runs.

The weather remains a concern once again on Tuesday as has been the case for games in the capital city. The Super Four game between the Men in Blue and Pakistan needed two days to finish due to inclement weather conditions.

There are thunderstorms in the forecast on Tuesday during the game time, which might once again disrupt the flow of the match. According to Accuweather, there is over a 60 percent chance of showers, with significant cloud cover and heavy wind.

Given the weather forecast, a full game is unlikely to take place and the groundsmen would be having a busy day at the office.

The temperature will hover around 27 to 30 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling would be two to three degrees more due to humidity, which is expected to be in the 80s.

India batter Shreyas Iyer unavailable for the Sri Lanka game

Shreyas Iyer, who sustained a back injury ahead of India's clash against Pakistan, will also miss the upcoming Super Four game against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Iyer has not recovered fully and will miss the game. He is currently under the supervision of team management in Colombo.

Iyer played two games since his return from a long injury layoff. He looked good during his brief stay in the middle in the group-stage clash against Pakistan, scoring 14 runs. However, he didn't get to bat in the next match against minnows Nepal.

Shreyas Iyer will hope to get back into action soon with the ICC ODI World Cup approaching thick and fast.