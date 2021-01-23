R Sridhar reveals Team India struggled to find suitable pads for Washington Sundar before Brisbane Test

Indian fielding coach R Sridhar has revealed that the team had to go to great lengths to find a suitable pair of pads for Washington Sundar before the Gabba Test. He said that a fitting pair could only be procured for the lanky 21-year-old after the fourth Test in Brisbane got underway.

Washington Sundar had a Test debut to remember against Australia. He became only the second Indian player after Dattu Phadkar in 1951 to pick up three wickets and score a half-century in his debut innings.

R Sridhar spoke to Telangana Today and narrated the story about Team India’s search for a pair of suitable pads for Washington Sundar.

“We tried many but they were too small for the tall Sundar. We tried getting from the Aussies but due to Covid, they could not spare their pads. Finally, we had to go to a shop after the Test match had started,’’ R Sridhar said.

Washington Sundar with a MIGHTY blow when India needed it most!



Way back into the stands 💥



43 required... pic.twitter.com/y4MsgX92LP — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 19, 2021

Thrown into the series decider in Brisbane, Washington Sundar replaced the injured Ravindra Jadeja in the Indian playing XI. But the all-rounder, who hasn’t played a first-class game since 2017, rose to the occasion and put in a memorable performance.

He dismissed three Australian batsmen, including the prized wicket of Steve Smith, in the first innings. Washington Sundar then proved his mettle with the bat, stitching together a 123-run partnership with Shardul Thakur for the seventh wicket to bail India out of a precarious position.

Sundar also scored a quickfire 22 in the second innings, with his hook off Pat Cummins being the highlight of India’s memorable chase at the Gabba.

Washington Sundar included in India’s Test squad for England series

Advertisement

The 21-year-old was rewarded for his glorious debut with a place in India’s Test squad for the first two games against England. With Ravindra Jadeja set to miss the entirety of the series, Washington Sundar could end up playing all four Tests against the visitors.

The youngster, who impressed with the ball in Australia, will have a big role to play for India if picked in spin-friendly conditions against England.

His batting ability down the order makes him an able Ravindra Jadeja's able deputy as well.