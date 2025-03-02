"Rachin Ravindra is a proper, proper batter" - Aakash Chopra on the big threats for India in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked Rachin Ravindra as one of the biggest threats for the Men in Blue in their 2025 Champions Trophy clash against New Zealand. He pointed out that the left-handed batter scored a century in the Kiwis' previous game against Bangladesh and is proficient against spin bowling.

India will face New Zealand in the final group game of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday, March 2. While the winner of Sunday's game will square off against Australia in the semi-finals, the loser will lock horns with South Africa in the other last-four clash.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener pointed out that New Zealand are a formidable side and opined that Ravindra could challenge Rohit Sharma and company.

"Who could be the threats from New Zealand? Which players can trouble us? There are plenty. They are an excellent team. Who could be the big threats? One is Rachin Ravindra because Rachin Ravindra is a proper, proper batter. He troubled us in Test cricket recently," he said (8:40).

"He is also coming after scoring a hundred in the last match. He is someone who plays spin very well and a lot of left-arm spin will be bowled. So he will play the sweeps and step out as well. I think Rachin Ravindra can trouble us," Chopra added.

Rachin Ravindra scored 112 runs off 105 deliveries in New Zealand's five-wicket win in their 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on February 24. He has scored 88 runs, including a 75-run knock in the 2023 World Cup league game in Dharamsala, at an average of 44.00 in two ODIs against India.

"We will have to be slightly wary of him" - Aakash Chopra on Daryl Mitchell ahead of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Daryl Mitchell wasn't part of New Zealand's playing XI in their 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Bangladesh. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra chose Daryl Mitchell as the other potential big threat for India in New Zealand's batting department ahead of their 2025 Champions Trophy clash.

"One is generally scared of Daryl Mitchell, but I am not getting a feeling like that. However, Daryl Mitchell is another guy. We will have to be slightly wary of him because the pitch is similar to the ones against Pakistan and Bangladesh," he said (9:55).

The cricketer-turned-analyst picked spin-bowling all-rounders Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell as the other Kiwi players who could trouble the Men in Blue.

"Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell, I remember him batting very well in Hyderabad. He was absolutely brilliant. He also bowls decently and restrictively. I think he troubled us in Lucknow. So there are plenty of players," Chopra elaborated.

Aakash Chopra opined that for the first time India would be in an equal fight in the 2025 Champions Trophy. He reckoned that the Men in Blue have a marginal advantage heading into the game as they are familiar with the conditions in Dubai.

