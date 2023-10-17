Rahmanullah Gurbaz docked 50% match fees for smashing boundary rope vs England in the 2023 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reprimanded Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz for his antics after getting run out against England in the 2023 World Cup match in Delhi on Sunday.

He was guilty of a Level 1 breach of Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. It relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.” The ICC has given him one demerit point and docked 50 percent of his match fees.

"Article 2.2 includes any action(s) outside the course of normal cricket actions, such as hitting or kicking the wickets and any action(s) which deliberately (i.e. intentionally), recklessly or negligently (in either case even if accidental) results in damage to the advertising boards, boundary fences, dressing room doors, mirrors, windows and other fixtures and fittings," the article reads.

"For example, this offence may be committed, without limitation, when a Player swings his/her bat vigorously in frustration and causes damage to an advertising board," it continues.

According to the ICC, Gurbaz admitted the offense and accepted the sanction proposed by the match referee Jeff Crowe. It was his first offense in the last 24 months. Four or more demerit points within a 24-month period can lead to bans.

What was the incident that led to Gurbaz's reprimandation?

Gurbaz was batting at 80 (57) with the aid of eight fours and four sixes when he got run out, falling short of a well-deserved maiden World Cup century.

Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, coming to the middle after two quick wickets, pushed his first ball to covers and ran for a tight single. David Willey was quick and threw it at the striker's end, catching Gurbaz miles short of the crease.

The opener was livid and sulked all the way through to the pavilion, smashing a part of the boundary ropes with his bat and also a chair.

Afghanistan eventually won the match by 69 runs, causing a historic upset against the defending champions.