Rahul Dravid not coming with a short-term vision, he'll bring a blueprint for the next 5-10 years: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra believes Rahul Dravid's likely appointment as head coach of the Indian cricket team isn't a short-term project. Chopra backed Dravid to bring with him a 'process' and a blueprint for the team over the next five to ten years.

After being reluctant earlier, Dravid formally applied for the job on Tuesday. With the BCCI unlikely to look past him, the former Indian batter is all set to take over from incumbent Ravi Shastri after the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said the Indian team are already successful and Dravid will only enhance them with a long-term vision.

The cricketer-turned commentator said:

"So, what can Rahul Dravid do? I think he'll bring a process. See, the Indian team is already very successful, it's not like they are not doing well. You are defeating Australia in Australia, you have the ability to defeat England in England, you are capable of becoming World Champions, you are at the top of the Test rankings for the last five years. With Rahul Dravid, I see a blueprint for the next five years. He's not going to come with a short-term vision but he'll come with a blueprint for Indian cricket for the next five or ten years."

Aakash Chopra added that while Dravid is likely to pair up with Rohit Sharma in white-ball cricket, he will do the same with Virat Kohli for Tests. Kohli will step down from the T20I captaincy after the World Cup.

He said in this regard:

"...We can see a pair of 'R' and 'R' - Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma - for white-ball cricket and Rahul Dravid with Virat Kohli for Test matches. It's going to be very interesting."

Harsh Goenka @hvgoenka Rahul Dravid about passion and a cricketer who inspired him.. Rahul Dravid about passion and a cricketer who inspired him.. https://t.co/BARiCZaOa7

The BCCI has been keen to bring Dravid to the setup because of his work with India 'A' and Under-19 programs in the last five years. The former Indian captain is revered by all generations of cricketers in the country and has the experience of bringing the best out of them through his stint at the National Cricket Academy.

The moment Rahul Dravid put his name, other applications became redundant: Aakash Chopra

Boria Majumdar @BoriaMajumdar Rahul Dravid has applied for the India coaches job. And needless to say he in the man leading the race by a mile. Rahul Dravid has applied for the India coaches job. And needless to say he in the man leading the race by a mile.

While Dravid was always the preferred candidate, he was reported to be reluctant to take up the job because of the extensive travel and workload it demands. The BCCI, therefore, also reportedly approached the likes of Anil Kumble and Mahela Jayawardene for the role, but didn't get the desired interest.

Aakash Chopra said that now that Rahul Dravid has officially put his name in the hat, all other candidates are already out of the race. The former opener remarked:

"If he has put his name in then... it's a race where no other coach can win. The moment Rahul Dravid has put his name, others' applications are already redundant."

After the ongoing T20 World Cup, India will lock horns with Kane Williamson and co. for a three-match T20I series at home, starting on November 7. The series will likely see both Dravid and Rohit Sharma take guard in their new positions together.

Edited by Samya Majumdar