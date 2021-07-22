Rahul Dravid dines with Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar after India's ODI series win against Sri Lanka

Shikhar Dhawan has made a triumphant start to his captaincy stint. He successfully shepherded his young side to victories in the first two games to bag the series with one game still to go.

Dhawan had the perfect backstage support staff in Rahul Dravid and Co, who gave the youngsters well-defined roles in the playing XI and backed them to fulfill them.

After a memorable triumph, Shikhar Dhawan, his deputy Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rahul Dravid enjoyed a meal at a hotel on Wednesday night. Dhawan uploaded a picture of the trio along with their acquaintances dining in the open night sky on their break day. He captioned it:

"Beautiful night with amazing company😊"

The veteran opener seems to be enjoying his time as the skipper of this young side. Dhawan has accepted the challenge thrown at him and turned it into a memorable experience. He also performed exceptionally well with the bat in the first match.

Dhawan's innate game awareness skills were on display in that match as he dropped the anchor and was happy to play second fiddle to Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan while they were dominating the proceedings. After the duo departed, Shikhar Dhawan made sure India reached the target safely without any hiccups.

The Indian team will now be aiming to win their third ODI and finish a second consecutive whitewash against Sri Lanka in their own conditions. India also blanked Sri Lanka 5-0 in the ODI series the last time they toured the island nation in 2017.

Sometimes Shikhar Dhawan's contributions remain in the shadow of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma: Wasim Jaffer

Recently, while speaking on his official YouTube channel, Wasim Jaffer said that some of the credit for India's dominance in white-ball cricket over the past few years should also go to Shikhar Dhawan. He opined that Dhawan's contributions often get overshadowed by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's performances.

"The way the Indian team has come up the ranks in white-ball cricket in the past few years, a lot of credit goes to Shikhar Dhawan as well, even though sometimes his contributions remain in the shadow of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who are obviously outstanding players," said Jaffer.

"But I think we shouldn't underestimate Shikhar Dhawan and I see him, at least for a year or two, as a contender to play in this T20 World Cup and also the 2023 50-over World Cup," added Jaffer.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar