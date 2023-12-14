"Rahul Dravid's notes leaked"- Top 10 funny memes after India reach 201/7 in 3rd T20I vs South Africa

Team India reached a daunting total of 201/7 in the third T20I against South Africa at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday, December 14. The hosts currently lead the three-match series 1-0.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to chase yet again after achieving success in the previous game. Openers gave India a blazing start in the must-win match by racing off to 29/0 in two overs. However, left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj pegged them back in the third over by dismissing Shubman Gill and Tilak Varma on consecutive deliveries.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal then stabilized things with a magnificent 112-run partnership for the third wicket to set up a great platform for the visitors. Jaiswal continued to impress everyone with another aggressive half-century. He perished in the 14th over, trying to up the ante.

Suryakumar Yadav took some time initially, as he scored only 27 runs from 25 balls at one stage. He then shifted gears drastically and went on a carnage, smashing the ball all around the park en route to a 55-ball century.

He hit eight sixes and seven fours for his 100 (56) before departing in the final over. It was Suryakumar Yadav's fourth T20I century, equalling Glenn Maxwell and Rohit Sharma's record for the most tons in the format.

He not only got them in just 57 innings but scored those centuries in four different countries - India, England, New Zealand, and South Africa - making his feat even more special. India eventually managed to score a challenging total of 201/7 in 20 overs.

Fans react after Suryakumar Yadav's ton powers India to a massive total in 3rd T20I against South Africa

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of the 3rd T20I between the two sides on Thursday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing some hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

