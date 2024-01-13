"Rahul Dravid saab was lying, there's definitely something wrong" - Fans react as Ishan Kishan is ignored from Indian Test squad for England series

Ishan Kishan's absence from India's Test squad for the upcoming series against England has raised several questions among the fans.

Kishan has been a regular across squads in all formats for India over the past year. While he did not get a consistent run in the XI, the young wicketkeeper-batter managed to make an impression in the limited chances he got.

He requested a break last month due to mental fatigue, just ahead of the two-match Test series against South Africa. The team management granted him a break and released him from the squad. In his absence, KL Rahul played as a wicket-keeper in those two games.

However, Kishan has not returned to the Indian squad for the ongoing Afghanistan series, leading to confusion about his situation. A few reports have also claimed that Ishan Kishan was being punished for disciplinary reasons.

Head coach Rahul Dravid, however, quashed those reports and stated that the southpaw was not available for selection ahead of Afghanistan T20Is.

Many thought Ishan Kishan would make a comeback during the England series at home, as a specialist keeper is required on turning tracks for quality spinners. But the selectors have continued with KL Rahul as wicketkeeper for the upcoming assignment.

KS Bharat and uncapped Dhruv Jurel were also picked in the squad as backup wicket-keepers, but Kishan failed to get the nod.

Fans took note of the situation and expressed their concern for Ishan Kishan. Many of them feel he is being mistreated by the management. Here are some of the reactions on the matter on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Team India squad for the first 2 Tests against England

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App