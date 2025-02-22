Rahul Dravid and son play together in a 3rd division match

Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid teamed up with his younger son Anvay Dravid to play a third-division cricket match. They played for the Vijaya Cricket Club (Malur) in the Sri Nassur Memorial Shield 3rd division tournament.

They were asked to bat first after their opponents, Young Lions Club, won the toss. Anvay, who is just 16, impressed by scoring 58 runs off 60 balls. Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid managed to score just 10 runs off eight balls. The father and son duo also batted together although their partnership did not last for long.

Swapnil Yelave scored 107 runs as the Vijaya Cricket Club (Malur) posted a total of 345/7 from their 50 overs. Rahul Dravid, who is 52 years old, showed that his passion for the game is still alive and the same, by participating in this match.

Dravid ended his stint as head coach of the Indian team after they won the 2024 T20 World Cup, co-hosted by the West Indies and the USA. He will be seen coaching the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

Rahul Dravid's sons have been impressive in domestic cricket

Rahul Dravid's sons seem to be following his father's footsteps and have taken up cricket professionally. Anvay Dravid, who is a wicketkeeper-batter, ended as the highest run-getter for Karnataka in the Vijay Merchant Trophy 2023-24 with 357 runs from five games at an average of 45 in the under-16 tournament.

Further, Anvay was also the highest run-getter for the Vijaya Cricket Club in the under-14 state league tournament.

Rahul Dravid's elder son, Samit, has also represented Karnataka in various age-group tournaments over the years and has been successful. Samit put up a brilliant all-round display in the Cooch Behar Trophy last year. He scored 362 runs from eight matches and also picked up 16 wickets, helping Karnataka win the tournament.

Samit was also selected for the India under-19 team for a series against Australia Under-19 at home. Unfortunately, he could not play a single game in the entire series as he was nursing a knee injury.

