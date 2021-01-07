Rain halts play on Day 1 Session 1, India get David Warner early

Brief scores Australia 21/1 (Will Pucovski 14*, David Warner 5, Mohammed Siraj 1 for 14) against India

Rain played spoilsport in the Sydney Test's morning session, with lunch taken earlier than scheduled. Before that, India continued from where they left off in the last Test, as they sent the dangerous David Warner back to the pavilion early.

Update: Rain halts play in the first session on Day 1 of the 3rd Test.

AUS 21-1 after 7.1 overs. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/grxRJlvZB9 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 7, 2021

Tim Paine won the toss and chose to bat first, as Australia sported a new look opening combination in Will Pucovski and David Warner. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took the new ball for India, with a little swing on offer for the visitors.

David Warner quelled any concerns around his fitness as he straight away got busy. The left-handed batsman got off the mark on the first ball he faced, as he showcased his trademark running between the wickets.

On the other end, Will Pucovski made his first runs in Test cricket too. The opener nudged one away to fine leg, as he took a single amidst large cheers at the SCG.

India's Siraj dismisses David Warner

David Warner’s time at the crease didn’t last long though. The batsman looked rusty as he chased deliveries way outside his off stump. One such instance proved to be his downfall. Warner slashed hard at a Mohammed Siraj delivery, and only managed to edge it.

Cheteshwar Pujara completed a simple catch at slip as Warner received a fiery send-off from India’s Siraj. It was the first time Warner departed for under 10 in 25 innings in Australia.

Will Pucovski on the other hand, looked assured at the crease. The batsman walked across the stumps and met the ball outside off stump a number of times.

The debutant was expectedly peppered with a few short deliveries early on, as the Indian bowlers targeted an apparent weakness. Ironically, it was a top edge off an attempted pull that got Pucovski his first boundary against India.

Just as the Test match seemed to get in its groove, rain came and halted play. For a while, the covers went on and off as rain eased and then came back intensely. But play didn't start after the first stoppage, as it was announced later rain halted proceedings.

India would go into the break as the happier side, despite the short stint in the middle. With the dangerous David Warner gone, India would look to make the most of the overcast conditions on Day 1 of the Sydney Test.