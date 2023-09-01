Rain threat looms over India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match

India and Pakistan are all set to resume their cricketing rivalry when they face each other in the Asia Cup 2023 clash at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, September 2.

The Group A clash will be the first meeting between the two sides since the pulsating encounter in the 2022 T20 World Cup at the MCG, which India won off the last ball courtesy of Virat Kohli's brilliance with the willow.

As usual, there has been plenty of hype in the build-up to the latest India vs Pakistan clash in Pallekele. Former and current cricketers from both nations as well as fans and experts have been sharing their candid views on the much-anticipated encounter and the famed India vs Pakistan rivalry. However, there could be a dampener as weather could play spoilsport in the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match on Saturday.

According to most weather apps, the chances of rain during the Indo-Pak encounter are more than 90 percent. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms, which is an added concern.

There is some hope for cricket fans though. Rain and thunderstorms were forecast during the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match as well on Thursday. However, barring a brief rain interruption, the match went on smoothly, with the Lankans registering a five-wicket win in a low-scoring game.

India will ponder over their playing XI against Pakistan in KL Rahul’s unavailability

In a pre-tournament press conference, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed that keeper-batter KL Rahul will not be available for the team’s first two matches due to fitness issues.

While announcing the Asia Cup 2023 squad last month, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar had revealed that Rahul had picked up a niggle not related to his original thigh injury, which he suffered during IPL 2023.

While Shreyas Iyer, who is also returning from a back injury, has been declared fit, it will be interesting to see who occupies Rahul’s spot. Ishan Kishan is in the team as the second keeper-batter, while Suryakumar Yadav has also been retained in the Asia Cup squad despite his struggles in the one-day format.

The Men in Blue might also ponder giving a debut to young Tilak Varma, who made an impressive start to his international career during the T20Is in West Indies.

Earlier, keeper-batter Sanju Samson was named as a travelling reserve in the Indian squad owing to Rahul’s injury.