Rain threat looms over India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final in Colombo

Team India will take on Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. The Men in Blue will be looking to clinch their seventh Asia Cup title in the ODI format. The Lankans, on the other hand, have won five titles in the one-day format. They also triumphed in the 2022 Asia Cup, but that tournament was played in the T20I format.

India clinched their place in the final by defeating Pakistan and Sri Lanka in their first two Super 4 matches. They hammered Babar Azam and company by a massive 228 runs. Against Sri Lanka, India were bowled out for 213 as Dunith Wellalage claimed five wickets, but their bowlers ensured a 41-run win over India. The Men in Blue suffered a six-run loss to Bangladesh, but the team has played down the defeat.

After beating Bangladesh and going down to India, Sri Lanka confirmed their berth in the final by defeating Pakistan by two wickets (DLS method) in a thrilling last-ball finish. Set to chase 252, they got home off the last ball courtesy of Kusal Mendis (91), Sadeera Samarawickra (48), and Charith Asalanka (49*).

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo weather report for September 17

Weather has had a big role to play in the Asia Cup and it could have a say in the final as well. As per AccuWeather, it will be cloudy in the morning in Colombo.

There is prediction for a shower and thunderstorm in spots. While the probability of precipitation is 45 percent, the cloud cover is predicted to be high at 92 percent.

Expand Tweet

Conditions will remain cloudy in the afternoon as well and the threat of thunderstorms remains. The bad news is that the probability of precipitation during this part of the day is high at 90 percent, while the cloud cover is predicted to be 99 percent.

Looking at the weather prediction in Colombo in the evening time, the “cloudy with thunderstorms” status repeats itself. The probability of precipitation and cloud cover are also the same as afternoon - 90 percent and 99 percent, respectively.

Expand Tweet

Shifting the focus to the night weather forecast, there could be thunderstorms in some parts of Colombo. The probability of thunderstorms is 54 percent, the probability of precipitation is 90 percent, while cloud cover forecast is 98 percent.