“Rajkot is a batting paradise” – Harbhajan Singh backs Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer to return to form against England in 3rd Test

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh wants India captain Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer to return to form in the upcoming third Test against England in Rajkot, which starts on February 15. The comments came as the duo failed to score even a single half-century in the ongoing Test series.

Iyer and Rohit have respectively managed 104 and 90 runs across four innings against England. The two batters had also flopped during the two-match Test series in South Africa, managing 41 and 60, respectively.

The cricketer-turned-commentator explained the significance of the two batters, especially with Virat Kohli doubtful to play in the remaining Tests.

Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel:

“Hopefully, Rohit Sharma will score runs. He hasn’t scored runs. Rajkot is a batting paradise in India. So, I hope that there won’t be amendments to the pitch. I hope Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer score because Virat Kohli may or may not play. Cricket never waits for anyone. If Virat was available or not, we would have still won. Hopefully, he might return.”

Harbhajan, meanwhile, was impressed with in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal’s maiden double century and Shubman Gill’s timely century after he failed in his last 11 innings. He said:

“There are a lot of positives. Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored a double-century. Very important for a youngster. When you score runs, you gain confidence. Shubman Gill has also come back to form. He also scored a century. Talking of Shreyas Iyer, hopefully, he might also return to form provided that the wicket is good.”

“Sarfaraz will have to wait for a game” – Harbhajan Singh believes Rajat Patidar will get another chance in 3rd Test

Rajat Patidar scored 32 and nine runs on his Test debut.

Harbhajan Singh, meanwhile, backed Rajat Patidar to play ahead of Sarfaraz Khan in the third Test against England. The comments came as the debutant scored 32 and nine runs in his two innings in Vizag.

The 43-year-old said:

“I think Patidar will get one more chance. I don’t think Sarfaraz will play the next match as well. This is a young team and the combo looks set. Sarfaraz will have to wait for a game.”

Sarfaraz Khan was included in India’s squad alongside Washington Sundar and Saurabh Kumar as Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul were ruled out due to injuries. The Mumbai batter, in particular, boasts a stunning record in first-class, with 3912 runs in 66 innings at an average of 69.85, including 14 tons and 11 half-centuries.

