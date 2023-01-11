Rajkumar Sharma’s big statement on whether Virat Kohli can play 200 Tests: “He will have to play for another 6 years, won’t be that difficult”

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has stated that Virat Kohli can go on to play 200 Tests if India’s schedule includes at least 15 red-ball games per year over the next six years. He asserted that the former Indian captain can play on until he is 40, given his form and the hunger he has for the game.

34-year-old Kohli has so far featured in 104 Tests for India, in which he has amassed 8119 runs at an average of 48.90, with 27 hundreds and 28 half-centuries.

Sachin Tendulkar is the only cricketer to have played 200 Test matches. James Anderson is second on the list with 177 Tests (and counting), followed by the Australian duo of Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting (168).

While experts believe that Kohli can break majority of Tendulkar's record, most feel it is impossible for him to play 200 Tests under the current scenario. According to the Delhi cricketer’s coach, though, there is still a possibility of that happening. During a discussion on India News, he explained:

“India will have to play at least three series of five matches each every year. Also, he (Kohli) will have to play for another 6 years, which I feel won’t be that difficult for him. The way he is playing and the kind of hunger he has displayed, I do believe he should play on a few years.”

The star batter’s coach, however, was quick to add that Kohli would not keep playing only for records, and would quit if he realizes he can’t contribute 100 percent. Sharma elaborated:

“He would want to keep playing as long as he feels he can contribute 100 percent to the team. If his level drops below even by 10 percent, he would not want to continue because he is very committed to the team’s cause, which comes first for him.”

Kohli made his debut for India back in 2008 in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Dambulla.

“He can break Sachin record of ODI hundreds in 10-11 innings” - Saba Karim on Kohli’s red-hot form

While playing 200 Tests seems like a distant possibility, Kohli looks set to go past Tendulkar’s record of most ODI hundreds. The Master Blaster ended his career with 49 one-day tons, while Kohli notched up his 45th hundred in the format recently.

Backing the latter to go past Tendulkar’s record soon, former India keeper-batter Saba Karim predicted:

“The freedom with which he is batting, I feel he can break Sachin's record of ODI hundreds in 10-11 innings. Once Virat hits form, it’s very difficult to break his rhythm. So, I am backing him.”

Kohli has notched up centuries in his last two one-day matches. He scored 113 in the third ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram and registered the same score in the first one-day against Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

