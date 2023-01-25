Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 7, Day 2 Round-up: Mumbai in trouble against Maharashtra despite Prasad Pawar’s 99*

Mumbai went to stumps on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group B match against Maharashtra on Wednesday, January 25, at 187/5.
Keeper-batter Prasad Pawar was batting on a defiant 99*, but Yashasvi Jaiswal (0), skipper Ajinkya Rahane (14), and Armaan Jaffer (19) failed to make an impact. Mumbai still trail Maharashtra by 197 runs. Earlier, Maharashtra resumed their first innings on 314/6 and ended on 384.
In another Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Delhi went to stumps at 223/5. Skipper Yash Dhull scored a quick-fire 72 off 74, while Ayush Badoni was unbeaten on 78 off 85. Delhi still trail by 132 runs as Hyderabad posted 355 in their first innings on the back of Rohit Rayudu's 153*.
Services took a 223-run lead over Rajasthan in an Elite Group C clash of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. Rajasthan were bowled out for 136 in response to Services’ first-innings total of 178 as Pulkit Narang claimed 5/39. Ravi Chauhan then hit 97* as Services went to stumps at 181/2 in their second innings.
Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores from Round 7, Day 2
Here’s a look at brief scores from all of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Day 2 of Round 7 of the competition.
Elite Group A
Bengal (39/2) trail Odisha (265) by 226 runs
Nagaland (130 & 19/3 f/o) trail Baroda (561/6 d) by 412 runs
Haryana (158/6) vs Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh (15/0) vs Uttar Pradesh
Elite Group B
Assam (113 & 62/5) trail Andhra (361) by 186 runs
Saurashtra (92/3) trail Tamil Nadu (324) by 232 runs
Mumbai (187/5) trail Maharashtra (384) by 197 runs
Delhi (223/5) trail Hyderabad (355) by 132 runs
Elite Group C
Jharkhand (164 & 85/2) trail Karnataka (300) by 51 runs
Goa (51/1) trail Chhattisgarh (531/9 d) by 480 runs
Services (178 & 181/2) lead Rajasthan (136) by 223 runs
Kerala (111/3) trail Puducherry (371) by 260 runs
Elite Group D
Chandigarh (18/0) vs Jammu and Kashmir
Vidarbha (88/2) vs Punjab
Gujarat (188/9) trail Railways (508) by 320 runs
Madhya Pradesh (98/1) trail Tripura (362) by 264 runs
Plate Group Final (Day 1)
Bihar (329/4) vs Manipur
