Rashid Khan threatens to pull out of BBL as Cricket Australia withdraws from the ODI series against Afghanistan

Afghanistan's legendary spinner Rashid Khan has threatened to pull out of the Big Bash League (BBL) as Cricket Australia withdrew from the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan. The all-rounder expressed disappointment with an emotional tweet post, citing the nation always comes ahead of any T20 league.

Taking to Twitter, Rashid Khan wrote:

“I am really disappointed to hear that Australia have pulled out of the series to play us in March. I take great pride in representing my country and we have made great progress on the world stage. This decision from CA sets us back in the journey.”

He continued:

“If playing vs Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia then I wouldn’t want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL. Therefore, I will be strongly considering my future in the competition.”

Rashid represented the Adelaide Strikers in the ongoing BBL before leaving for South Africa to take part in the inaugural SAT20. He is playing for MI Cape Town in the tournament.

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan seamer Naveen-ul-Haq, who represents the Sydney Sixers in the BBL, said that he would longer participate in the tournament following CA’s decision.

Why did Cricket Australia withdraw from the ODI series against Afghanistan?

Cricket Australia’s decision came after the Taliban imposed new restrictions on the education and employment of girls and women in Afghanistan.

In a statement, Cricket Australia said:

"CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country. We thank the Australian Government for its support on this matter.”

It's worth mentioning that Afghanistan is the only full-member nation that is not representing the inaugural Women’s U19 T20 World Cup, which starts on Saturday.

Meanwhile, International Cricket Council (ICC) CEO Geoff Allardice has stated that recent developments in Afghanistan are 'concerning'.

He said:

“Our board has been monitoring progress since the change of regime. It is a concern that progress is not being made in Afghanistan and it's something our board will consider at its next meeting in March. As far as we are aware, there isn't activity at the moment.”

Pat Cummins-led Australia will next be seen in action against India in four Tests and three ODIs (February and March).

