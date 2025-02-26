Rashid Khan traps Ben Duckett LBW for 38 after smart DRS call in AFG vs ENG 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

By Gokul Nair
Modified Feb 26, 2025 20:40 IST
Afghanistan v England - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
England have found it hard to face Rashid Khan in the past too (Image Credit: Getty)

Afghanistan ace spinner Rashid Khan delivered a timely breakthrough for his side by breaking the flourishing partnership between England's Joe Root and Ben Duckett in the do-or-die 2025 Champions Trophy encounter. The leg spinner trapped the left-handed batter LBW at the Gadafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, February 26.

The in-form Duckett was tasked with navigating the run chase along with Root in the middle overs after Phil Salt and Jamie Smith departed early. The left-handed opening batter was moving along quite well, pacing his innings to keep the required rate under check.

He was rewarded with a second life after opposition skipper Hasmatullah Shahidi dropped him at mid-off in the 14th over. However, the reprieve was only short-lived as he fell to Rashid Khan just three overs later. The spinner had delivered the conventional leg-break delivery, which skidded on after pitching.

also-read-trending Trending

Duckett, cramped for room and stuck in his crease, tried to fend it off by trying to place it towards the on side. But, he failed to make any contact with the bat. The on-field umpire did not align with Afghanistan's appeal, leading them to take a review. The ultra edge did not show any spike when the ball was near the bat, while ball tracking showed three reds, sealing Duckett's departure.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Ben Duckett's innings lasted 45 deliveries, where he scored four boundaries. He had recently slammed a record century against Australia at the same venue, only for it to be broken by Ibrahim Zadran in the ongoing clash.

England lose Brook in the run chase shortly after Duckett

England were reduced to 98/3 after Duckett's dismissal, and their run-chase attempt is spiraling further as Harry Brook follows suit. Mohammad Nabi struck in the 22nd over to dismiss the right-handed batter for 25 runs. Brook's innings ended after a soft dismissal, in the form of a return catch to the bowler.

As of writing, England skipper Jos Buttler has joined the well-set Joe Root at the crease. The score reads 135/4 after 22 overs, with the target still 191 runs away.

Edited by Ankush Das
