Ravi Bishnoi switches from Rajasthan to Gujarat team ahead of 2023-24 domestic season

Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has changed his state team ahead of the new domestic season. Bishnoi took to Instagram to announce that he has become a part of the Gujarat state team now.

The leg-spinner from Jodhpur played one first-class match for his home state Rajasthan in 2022. Bishnoi also represented his home state in a few List-A and T20 tournaments, but now, will don the Gujarat jersey.

Announcing the big news on his Instagram story today, Ravi Bishnoi posted a selfie of himself wearing the training kit of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA).

"New beginning," Bishnoi captioned the photo.

It is pertinent to note that veteran Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla also plays for Gujarat at the domestic level. Bishnoi can learn a lot from Chawla, who will likely continue to be a part of the white-ball squads of Gujarat in domestic tournaments.

Will Ravi Bishnoi receive an opportunity to play for India at Asian Games 2023?

BCCI's selection committee dropped Ravi Bishnoi from the T20I squad after the Asia Cup last year. He failed to earn a place in the T20 World Cup squad, but the young leg-spinner played his debut ODI against South Africa on October 6, 2022. He bowled an expensive spell of 1/69 in that game and was subsequently dropped from the squad.

Bishnoi played for the Lucknow Super Giants in this year's IPL season. He was the team's leading leg-spinner, and he scalped 16 wickets in 15 matches at an economy rate of 7.74.

BCCI officials are reportedly considering sending a second-string squad for the men's cricket event at Asian Games later this year. Considering how Bishnoi performed in IPL 2023, it should not be a surprise if the newest member of the Gujarat domestic team gets a chance to represent the Indian team at the Asian Games.

