"Ravi Bishnoi will need to work on his variations to be successful in international cricket"- Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan leg spinner Danish Kaneria has heaped praise on young Indian leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi. After an impressive 2020 U19 World Cup where he ended up as the highest wicket-taker, Bishnoi was handed his India debut in the T20Is against the West Indies this year.

The young leg-spinner was simply sensational with his line and length and delivered a Man of the Match performance on debut. However, Danish Kaneria is of the opinion that Bishnoi will need to improve his leg-spin variation as he predominantly bowls googlies.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Kaneria explained how Bishnoi can become a successful bowler for India in Tests. Here is what he had to say:

"Ravi Bishnoi has a lot of talent. He is a young talent and it is important to see how they utilize him. International cricket is a different ball game compared to IPL or any league cricket. But if he wants to be successful in international cricket, he will need to work on his variations."

Kaneria also stated how Bishnoi has contributed to the team as a fielder. He added:

"He is a brilliant kid and also saves you 5-10 runs in the fielding. But his main department is bowling and he will have to work on his leg spin as his googly and flipper is very good."

BCCI @BCCI



Beautiful bowling from



📽️📽️#INDvSL WATCH - Ravi Bishnoi's super googly to bamboozle Liyanage.Beautiful bowling from @bishnoi0056 as he bowled a beautiful googly to get Janith Liyanage castled. Bowler's delight - Timber!📽️📽️ bcci.tv/videos/5556495… WATCH - Ravi Bishnoi's super googly to bamboozle Liyanage.Beautiful bowling from @bishnoi0056 as he bowled a beautiful googly to get Janith Liyanage castled. Bowler's delight - Timber!📽️📽️bcci.tv/videos/5556495… #INDvSL

Danish Kaneria on the importance of left-arm pacers

Danish Kaneria believes the Indian team have a strong bowling department and has enough backups in their pace bowling arsenal. However, he also recalled the kind of impact left-arm pacer T Natarajan had the last time he played for India.

Natarajan picked up six wickets in his maiden T20I series against Australia and helped India win the three-match bout. However, a long injury lay-off has kept him out of the Indian team and Kaneria feels left-arm pacers like him are a real asset to any team across formats. In this regard, he said:

"The bowling department is looking strong with the incoming of Avesh Khan and the presence of firey pacers like Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. However, even the likes of Harshal Patel are right-arm pacers and we had seen with the likes of T Natarajan the kind of impact that left-arm pacers have across formats."

India will resume their World Test Championship campaign against Sri Lanka in the first Test at Mohali starting on March 4.

