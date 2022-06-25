"When he is at the crease, the scoreboard is moving" - Ravi Shastri backs Rahul Tripathi to make debut against Ireland

Rahul Tripathi has been tipped to make his debut in the upcoming two-match T20I series against Ireland by former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri. The former Indian all-rounder said that when Tripathi is at the crease, the scoreboard keeps moving.

Tripathi impressed while playing for the SunRisers Hyderabad in the 2022 Indian Premier League. The right-hander, who plays for Maharashtra in the domestic circuit, scored 413 runs in 14 matches at an average of 37.5 and an impressive strike rate of 158.23 in the tournament.

BCCI @BCCI India Squad

Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Despite his impressive showing in the IPL, Tripathi was ignored by the Chetan Sharma-led selection panel for the five-match T20I series at home. However, the 31-year-old from Ranchi finally received his well-deserved maiden national call-up for the two-match series against the Irish team.

It is well known that Rahul Tripathi can hit the ground running and did a fine job for the Orange Army while batting at number three.

Ravi Shastri said Tripathi is not overawed by the opposition or the bowlers he is facing. The former India coach, who is known to not mince words, added that the SRH batsman should remain in the mix for India.

Shastri said, while talking to ESPNcricinfo:

"When he is there at the crease, the scoreboard is ticking. He doesn't go behind the edged ball. Shot-making ability, the all-round game that he has, he's not overawed by any opposition or by any bowler. He's scoring at a great rate, you know, which is tremendous at No. 3 because he sets it up beautifully."

Meanwhile, Tripathi was equally good against both pace and spin in IPL 2022. His strike rate was 165 against the fast bowlers whereas he struck at 145 against the spinners. Furthermore, Tripathi's strike rate for the first 10 balls in IPL 2022 was 146.15, which was the fifth-highest in the edition.

Dream come true moment - Rahul Tripathi after receiving his maiden call-up

Rahul Tripathi was on cloud nine when he found out about his national selection. The right-hander has been a consistent performer in the last few seasons of the IPL.

Tripathi was quoted by news agency PTI, as saying:

"It is a very big opportunity, a dream come true (moment) and (I) appreciate (it). I am very happy that the selectors and everybody believed in me and whatever hard work I have put in, I have got the rewards. And hopefully, if I get an opportunity to play, I will try and give my best."

Rahul Tripathi has amassed 1,798 runs in 76 IPL matches at an average of 27.66 and an impressive strike rate of 140.8. Overall, he has scored 2,628 runs in 118 T20 matches at an average of 27.09 and a strike rate of 134.01.

The first T20I between Ireland and India will be played at the Village in Dublin on Sunday.

