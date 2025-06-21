Ravi Shastri hilariously raises his finger in comm box before Joe Root survives LBW after review on 7 in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri funnily raised his finger to an LBW appeal by Mohammed Siraj against Joe Root on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against England in Leeds on Saturday, June 21. The reaction came as on-field umpire, Paul Reiffel, gave Root LBW out on 7 in the 34th over of England’s first innings. The English batter then took a DRS review, and the replay showed that the ball would’ve missed leg stump, forcing the on-field umpire to change the decision.

Justifying his reaction on the Sky Sports commentary box, Shastri said:

“This goes to show how much I’ve watched Joe Root bat over the years as coach of India. Just keeps getting hundreds, so even my finger went up…I am sitting behind the umpire.”

Watch the moment below:

What is Joe Root's record against India in Tests?

Former England captain Joe Root loves playing against India in Test cricket. The right-hander has amassed 2,846 runs in 31 Tests (55 innings) at an average of 58.08 with the help of 10 centuries and 11 fifties, barring the ongoing match. Here’s a list of Root’s centuries against India in the longest format:

154* at Trent Bridge in 2014 149* at Kennington Oval in 2014 124 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in 2016 125 at Kennington Oval in 2018 218 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in 2021 109 at Trent Bridge in 2021 180* at Lord’s in 2021 121 at Headingley in 2021 142* at Edgbaston in 2022 122* at JSCA International Complex Stadium in 2024

Most runs against India in Tests

Joe Root – 2862* in 31 Tests Ricky Ponting – 2555 in 29 Tests Alastair Cook – 2431 in 30 Tests

Root is among only five batters with over 13,000 runs in Test cricket. The 34-year-old is likely to eclipse three batters to reach the second spot, only behind legendary Sachin Tendulkar during the five-match Test series.

Most runs in Test cricket

Sachin Tendulkar – 15,921 in 200 Tests Ricky Ponting – 13,378 in 168 Tests Jacques Kallis – 13,289 in 166 Tests Rahul Dravid – 13,288 in 164 Tests Joe Root – 13,006 and counting in 154 Tests

As far as the match is concerned, the hosts were 186/2 after 43 overs in their first innings, with Ollie Pope (90 off 111) and Root (23 off 50) at the crease. Jasprit Bumrah has been the pick of the bowlers, returning with two wickets so far.

