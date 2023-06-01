Ravi Shastri picks India's playing XI for WTC final vs Australia

Former cricketer Ravi Shastri recently picked India's playing XI for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. The all-important clash is scheduled to be played at the Oval, starting on June 7.

After a grueling two months of IPL cricket, the Indian players have landed in the UK to prepare for the WTC final. They have had a couple of training sessions and are likely to play an intra-squad match.

With a few days still left for the game to begin, Shastri has revealed his choice of India's playing XI.

The cricketer-turned-commentator picked skipper Rohit Sharma and young batting prodigy Shubman Gill as his openers. Shastri then selected Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane to stack his middle order.

"When you look at the WTC, if I remember from the last time India were in the final, it's very important to pick a team that suits the conditions," Shastri said in a video shared by Star Sports. "Last time in Southampton, the weather was very overcast. Hence, I will pick my 12. My 12 will be Rohit, Shubman, Pujara at 3, Virat at 4, Ajinkya Rahane 5."

The former Team India head coach also backed keeper-batter Ishan Kishan to make his Test debut if the Men in Blue decide to play four seamers.

However, Shastri feels fellow wicketkeeper KS Bharat will get the nod if India go in with two spinners.

"A choice has to be made between KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan," Shastri said. "I have a feeling that India go depending on who is playing. If two spinners are playing, maybe KS Bharat. But if there are four seamers and one spinner playing, then it might go the other way."

Shastri then picked Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, and one between Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin to complete his playing XI.

India's squad for WTC final

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, and Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, and Suryakumar Yadav.

