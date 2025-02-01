Ravi Shastri and Ricky Ponting predict finalists of Champions Trophy 2025

Cricketing greats Ravi Shastri and Ricky Ponting have shared their predictions for the finalists of the 2025 Champions Trophy. Ponting and Shastri share the belief that India and Australia are strong contenders to meet in the tournament decider.

India and Australia have arguably been the fiercest of the rivals in the last decade across formats. The two cricketing giants met in the 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where Australia emerged victorious against all odds to seal their sixth title.

Speaking on the latest episode of the ICC Review, Shastri said England, South Africa, India and Australia could be the semi-finalists. The Tasmanian echoed former Team India coach's opinion, claiming that hardly any team has the quality of players that India and Australia do.

"It's hard to go past India and Australia again. Just think about the quality of players in both countries right now, and you look back in recent history when these big finals and big ICC events have come around and inevitably Australia and India are there somewhere."

Australia have won the Champions Trophy title twice, in 2006 and 2009, while India have lifted the title once in 2013.

"They seem like they've sorted things out a little" - Ricky Ponting on Pakistan

Pakistan national cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

The 50-year-old, under whom Australia won their two Champions Trophy titles, suggested that teams must be wary of Pakistan, given their tendency to spring surprises. Ponting added:

"The other team that is playing some really good cricket at the moment is Pakistan. Their one-day cricket over the last little bit has been absolutely outstanding. We know they're not always the most predictable team in those big tournaments, but they seem like they've sorted things out a little."

Hosts Pakistan will kick-start the tournament against New Zealand on February 19. Led by Mohammad Rizwan, they are also the defending champions and recently recorded ODI series wins over Australia and South Africa in their backyard.

