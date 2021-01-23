Ravi Shastri’s presence has changed the attitude of the Indian dressing room: Monty Panesar

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has heaped praise on Team India head coach Ravi Shastri and credited him for transforming the attitude of the Indian dressing room.

Monty Panesar attributed India’s recent 2-1 series win in Australia to Ravi Shastri’s positive approach and attitude. He further emphasized how important it is for the backroom staff to motivate players when the going gets tough in alien conditions.

Speaking to Indranil Basu on SK Live, Monty Panesar said:

“There comes Ravi Shastri. Stay there, take the bouncers, show your character. His presence has changed the attitude of the dressing room.”

Despite losing the first Test and missing several important players over the course of the series, Team India bounced back to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by a 2-1 margin.

Ravi Shastri is a grafter: Monty Panesar

Ravi Shastri was an important member of the Indian team during his playing days. Starting as a No.11 bastman, he later transformed into a dependable opener.

Monty Panesar believes that Ravi Shastri’s been there, done that attitude makes him a great motivator.

“A lot of credit (for India’s win in Australia) should go to Ravi Shastri. His approach, his style and he is a great motivator. He started at No.11. He’s a grafter, he worked hard and became a good opener. He knows how to motivate people and how to get the best out of them. He can switch the mindset to positive, and he has done that with so many youngsters. It’s a lot about mental attitude. A bad day. Forget about what happened today, switch on tomorrow and let’s win the game of cricket," said Monty Panesar, who was one of the key architects of England’s win in India in 2012-13.

Ravi Shastri starred in his role as Team India head coach in the Australia tour. From standing by the players so they could take their families to strategizing Steve Smith’s dismissals, he played his role to perfection.