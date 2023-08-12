Ravi Shastri and Wasim Akram part of star-studded commentary panel for Asia Cup 2023

Five Indians and four Pakistanis will be part of the star-studded commentary panel for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, which will begin on August 31.

While Ravi Shastri, Gautam Gambhir, Sanjay Manjrekar, Irfan Pathan, and Deep Dasgupta will represent India, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Ramiz Raja and Bazid Khan will be there for Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Athar Ali Khan and Russel Arnold will be the sole voices from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, respectively. There are no commentators in the panel from Afghanistan and Nepal but New Zealand's Scott Styris is present as the neutral voice.

The panel is almost identical to the one for the previous Asia Cup in 2022, with only Raja and Bazid being the new additions.

Asia Cup 2023 schedule

The Asia Cup will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan and the remaining nine in Sri Lanka. It will feature two groups, with the top two from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage.

August 30 - Pakistan vs Nepal, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan - 3:30 PM IST

August 31 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele - 1:00 PM IST

September 2 - Pakistan vs India, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele - 1:00 PM IST

September 3 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 1:30 PM IST

September 4 - India vs Nepal, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele - 1:00 PM IST

September 5 - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 3:30 PM IST

September 6 - A1 vs B2, Super Fours 1st Match, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 3:30 PM IST

September 9 - B1 vs B2, Super Fours 2nd Match, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 2:00 PM IST

September 10 - A1 vs A2, Super Fours 3rd Match, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 2:00 PM IST

September 12 - A2 vs B1, Super Fours 4th Match, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 2:00 PM IST

September 14 - A1 vs B1, Super Fours 5th Match, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 2:00 PM IST

September 15 - A2 vs B2, Super Fours 6th Match, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 2:00 PM IST

September 17 - TBC vs TBC, Asia Cup 2023 Final, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 2:00 PM IST