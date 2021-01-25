Didn't think I was going to play the first Test against Australia: Ravichandran Ashwin 

Ravichandran Ashwin has conceded that he wasn’t sure if he would start the first Test against Australia. The off-spinner disclosed that an injury to Ravindra Jadeja handed him the opportunity to play in Adelaide.

The 34-year-old was one of India’s standout performers in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Ravichandran Ashwin finished the tour as the visitors' second-highest wicket-taker, with 12 scalps to his name at an average of 28.83.

Ravichandran Ashwin spoke to the Times of India about his experience Down Under, as he divulged the details about the pecking order of the Indian spinners in Tests.

“It didn’t look like I was going to start the series in all honesty. But (Ravindra) Jadeja damaged his hamstring and that is why I got my opportunity in the first Test,” Ashwin said.

He might not have been the first-choice Indian spinner before the Australia tour started, but Ashwin's performances in the first three Tests will surely silence his critics.

He always looked threatening with the ball and performed better than his Australian counterpart, Nathan Lyon. His duel against Steve Smith was a treat to watch, as the off-spinner dismissed the star Australian batsman thrice in six innings. Ravichandran Ashwin was the visitors' lead spinner and troubled the Aussie batters with his turn and bounce.

Ashwin made his mark with the bat as well. Although he scored just 78 runs across three games, his knock of 39 off 128 balls in Sydney helped India save the Test.

Ravichandran Ashwin feels this was his best performance in Australia

Ravichandran Ashwin also opened up on the comparisons between the latest series win in Australian and the one achieved in 2018-19. He played just the first Test at the time due to an injury. He admitted that his performance in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy was one of his best in recent years.

“Things fell in place and I also have been feeling over the last two years that I have been bowling well. Yes, 2018-19 (series in Australia) was good, but I think 2020-21 was one of the best if you compare the last three years,” Ashwin said.

Ashwin went on to disclose what he did differently this time to be in peak form against Australia.

“I've always maintained that you cannot really say this is the best or anything because you never know, something else could lie in front of you. Before the Adelaide game, I limited myself to a certain number of balls (in practice) because I just wanted to go there and get a feel of things,” Ashwin added.

Ravichandran Ashwin is in India's 18-man squad for the first two Tests of the upcoming home series against England.

