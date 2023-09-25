Ravichandran Ashwin breaks Anil Kumble’s record during IND vs AUS 2nd ODI in Indore

Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has surpassed spin legend Anil Kumble to become the bowler with the most wickets for India against Australia in international cricket. Ashwin shone with figures of 3/41 in seven overs as the Men in Blue hammered the Aussies by 99 runs [DLS method] in the second ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, September 24.

Sent into bat first, India posted an imposing 399/5 on the board. Following a rain interruption in Australia’s innings, the visitors were set a revised DLS target of 317 in 33 overs.

Ashwin cleaned up Marnus Labuschagne for 27 off 31 with a beauty. He then trapped David Warner (52 off 39) and Josh Inglis (6 off 9) leg before in the same over.

Expand Tweet

With the three dismissals, the seasoned off-spinner took his tally of wickets against Australia in international cricket to 144. The previous record was held by Kumble, who has 142 victims against the Aussies in international cricket. Apart from Ashwin, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja also starred with 3/42 in the Indore ODI.

Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill tons headline India’s win in Indore ODI

Batting first, India came up with a dominant display to post 399/5. Shreyas Iyer (105 off 90) and Shubman Gill (104 off 97) slammed superb hundreds and added 200 for the second wicket.

Suryakumar Yadav (72* off 37) and KL Rahul (52 off 38) also came up with impressive batting efforts. In the chase, Australia were bundled out for 217 in 28.2 overs. All-rounder Sean Abbott top-scored with 54 off 36 balls.

Speaking after being named Player of the Match, Shreyas admitted that he was in a lonely space while dealing with injury and fitness issues. Opening up at the post-match presentation ceremony, he commented:

"It was a rollercoaster ride. I have been working so hard the last few months, and I was in a lonely space.” He, however, added, "Excited to be back and I am enjoying the atmosphere in the dressing room. I was seeing matches on TV and wanted to be out there.”

Expand Tweet

Speaking about his fantastic knock on Sunday, which came under pressure, the 28-year-old batter added:

"I had belief in myself. I knew what I was aiming for and glad I was able to execute my plans today. My plan was to play in the 'V' and not complicate things. I was batting brilliantly in the nets. I'm happy to bat in any position. Whatever the team requires.”

India and Australia will now meet in the third ODI in Rajkot on Wednesday, September 27.