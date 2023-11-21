Ravichandran Ashwin congratulates Suryakumar Yadav for becoming India's captain for T20Is against Australia

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin congratulated teammate and star batter Suryakumar Yadav for being named as India's captain for the T20I series against Australia set to begin on Thursday, November 23.

Arguably the best T20 batter in the world at the moment, 'SKY' was a part of the Indian squad that went all the way to the final of the 2023 World Cup. Despite the defeat in the final, the build-up for next year's T20 World Cup is set to begin with the upcoming five T20Is.

Since Hardik Pandya has been out injured with an ankle injury that will take quite some time to recover, Suryakumar Yadav has been entrusted with the responsibility of leading a new-look Men in Blue.

Ravichandran Ashwin congratulated Suryakumar for being named as the captain and expressed his emotions on just how big an honor it was to lead the country.

"Congrats Surya Kumar, go well buddy," he wrote on his Instagram story.

He added:

"Honor to lead the country."

Click here to see what the veteran spinner posted on his Instagram story.

Suryakumar Yadav crucial for India's T20 World Cup 2024 chances

With just over six months remaining for the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA, India will need to get rid of the ODI World Cup disappointment and start moving in the forward direction with their next goal.

With Hardik not available and the T20I team combination still having its question marks in certain areas, it will be interesting to see how well Suryakumar works with interim coach VVS Laxman. The 3-2 series defeat to West Indies earlier certainly has given India a lot to think about.

India's squad for Australia T20Is: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar. (Shreyas Iyer will be joining the team in the final two T20Is as vice-captain).