Ravichandran Ashwin would be very impressed: Venkatesh Prasad on Pramod Madushan's clever move in PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2023 tie

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has reserved high praise for Sri Lanka's Pramod Madushan, pointing out how he showed great game awareness during the team's must-win Asia Cup 2023 encounter against Pakistan on Thursday.

Madushan was on strike when Sri Lanka needed six runs off the last three balls. He was beaten by a full delivery off Zaman Khan's bowling, and the ball went to the keeper.

Charith Asalanka sprinted for a single to get on strike. Interestingly, Madushan stayed back in his crease and only ran after the keeper's throw passed the stumps, ensuring that Asalanka, the set batter, didn't get out.

While Madushan was run out as Zaman dislodged the stumps at the non-striker's end, Asalanka took Sri Lanka to a thrilling victory. Reacting to the same, Prasad stated that Ravichandran Ashwin would be very impressed by the clever tactic.

He wrote on X:

"Great game awareness from Pramod Madhusudan yesterday night. Did not leave the crease until Asalanka made it. Very impressive. @ashwinravi99 probably one of the finest at making good use of the rules would be v impressed ."

Sri Lanka overhauled Pakistan's 252-run total in 42 overs to secure a two-wicket win (DLS method). With this victory, they have qualified for the Asia Cup 2023 final, while the Men in Green have been eliminated.

Charith Asalanka shares his thoughts on his knock vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023

Charith Asalanka showcased tremendous composure under pressure, delivering an unbeaten 49-run knock to help his team cross the line in the crucial encounter.

With two needed off the final delivery, the southpaw didn't go for a slog but instead tucked it behind square to run a double.

Speaking after the match, Asalanka stated that he was ready for a bouncer or a yorker.

He said:

"I just thought how can I get two to hit in the gap and run hard because it's a big field. I told Matheesha to run very hard and we'll try to get two runs. Two things was in my mind. I thought he's going to bowl a bouncer, otherwise a yorker. He tried a slower ball and it worked for my side."

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the Asia Cup 2023 final at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17.