Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah make gains in ICC Test rankings despite England loss

Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah each moved up a place following their impressive showing against England in Chennai. While Ravichandran Ashwin climbed to 7th place, Jasprit Bumrah moved up to 8th rank.

The ICC released the latest Test bowler rankings on February 10, with Pat Cummins still ranked as the No.1 Test bowler in the world.

🔥 Anderson moves up three spots to No.3

↗️ Ashwin, Bumrah climb up



Bowlers make significant gains in the latest update of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Player Rankings.



Although India lost the first Test against England by 227 runs, Ravichandran Ashwin had a stellar game for the hosts. He picked up a six-wicket haul in the 2nd innings, ending with match figures of 201/9. The off-spinner finished as the leading wicket-taker and bowled admirably in the absence of spin partner Ravindra Jadeja.

Jasprit Bumrah played his first Test at home for India but was right on the money from Day 1. Bumrah got 4 wickets in the Test and his toe-crunching yorkers were a treat to watch.

It remains to be seen whether the duo can move further up during the India vs England series. Both Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah are over 40 points behind Tim Southee in 6th place.

James Anderson gains more places than Ravichandran Ashwin

While Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin gained moved up the rankings for India, England’s James Anderson broke into the Top 3. The 38-year-old bowled a magical spell on Day 5 in a tremendous display of reverse swing bowling.

The England pacer is now in 3rd place, just 4 points behind teammate Stuart Broad. The battle for 2nd place in the ICC Test Bowler Rankings is set to heat up, with Anderson and Broad vying for the same spot.

With no Test cricket for New Zealand and Australia, Neil Wagner, Josh Hazlewood and Tim Southee dropped one position each. Kagiso Rabada was the biggest loser in the latest update, dropping down 2 places to 9th.