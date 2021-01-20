Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah move up on the ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers

Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah have gained a spot each on the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Test Rankings for Bowlers. Ashwin occupies the eighth spot currently, while Bumrah is in ninth place.

The ICC released the updated rankings after the IND v AUS 4th Test and SL v ENG 1st Test on Wednesday (January 20).

There were no significant changes in the Top 10 as Pat Cummins, Stuart Broad, and Neil Wagner held their positions in the Top 3.

Josh Hazlewood took a five-wicket haul in the first innings of The Gabba Test, which elevated him to the fourth spot. Kiwi pacer Tim Southee dropped to the fifth position courtesy of Hazlewood's rise.

Mitchell Starc did not have an eventful series against the Indian cricket team. As a result, Jason Holder has replaced him in the Top 10, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah made progress despite missing the Brisbane Test match.

Kagiso Rabada and James Anderson retained their sixth and seventh ranks.

Mohammed Siraj took his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket at The Gabba. The rising star has attained the 45th spot on the ICC Test Rankings.

Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur has risen to the 65th position after taking seven wickets in his first Test outside India.

Ravichandran Ashwin will lead the Indian spin attack in the home series against England

Ravichandran Ashwin has been named in the squad for the first two Tests

Ravichandran Ashwin will return to the field in India's ICC World Test Championship series against England at home. The selectors have named the 34-year-old in the squad for the first two Tests set to take place in Chennai.

Unfortunately, fans will not have permission to attend these two matches. Nevertheless, local boy Ashwin will be keen to make his mark in his first Test at Chepauk since 2016.