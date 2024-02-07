Ravichandran Ashwin marks his presence at the 2024 TNPL Auction for the Dindigul Dragons

Ravichandran Ashwin was present at the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) auction table for the Dindigul Dragons, a couple of days after playing in the second Test against England in Vishakapatnam. With a 10-day gap for the third Test, which is scheduled to take place in Rajkot, the veteran off-spinner made his way to Chennai to witness the bidding action.

This is not the first instance where Ashwin has been present at the TNPL Auction table. The Tamil Nadu cricketer was in the thick of things during the previous auction in February 2023, right after Team India's win in the second Test against Australia in Delhi.

Ashwin was retained by the Dindigul Dragons for four matches last season after returning from the Indian squad in England for the World Test Championship (WTC).

He claimed four wickets at an economy rate of 7.12 and made the headlines for taking a stellar catch to dismiss Sanjay Yandav as well as opting to take a second review for a decision that was already checked by the third umpire with DRS.

Here is a clip of Ashwin speaking about Tamil Nadu cricket at the 2024 TNPL Auction.

Left-arm spinner Sai Kishore emerged as the most expensive acquisition in the history of the TNPL auction after the Tiruppur Tamizhans secured his services for ₹22 lakh. Sanjay Yadav was also roped in for the same price by the Trichy Grand Cholas.

The Dindigul Dragons' biggest purchase came in the form of Sandeep Warrier for ₹10.5 lakh.

Ravichandran Ashwin is on the cusp of taking his 500th Test wicket

The spinner had a relatively quiet game by his standards in the second Test against England, ending up wicketless in the first innings, as Jasprit Bumrah ran the show. Ravichandran Ashwin claimed three wickets in the second innings, which leaves him stranded on 499 Test wickets.

He claimed six wickets in the series opener in Hyderabad, where India lost by 28 runs. In the absence of Ravindra Jadeja, there is an additional responsibility on Ashwin's shoulders despite the presence of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav by his side.

Will Ravichandran Ashwin reach the 500-wicket milestone in the first innings of the third Test itself?

