Ravichandran Ashwin picks his 3 unforgettable moments from ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked his three unforgettable images from the 2025 England versus India five-Test series. He picked Mohammed Siraj's celebration after he dismissed Gus Atkinson on Day 5 at The Oval as one of the three images that will stay with him.

Ad

The second image he chose was of Ben Stokes walking up to the Indian batters to shake hands and call off the fourth Test at Old Trafford. The third image was Siraj crouched on the ground, and Joe Root and Zak Crawley walking up to him to shake his hand after the defeat at Lord's. On his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat', Ashwin said:

"1.When Ben Stokes and Crawley walked up to shake hands at Old Trafford and India refused. 2.When Mohammed Siraj was crouched and Root and Crawley came up to him after the loss at Lord's. 3. When Siraj did his signature celebration after removing Gus Atkinson at The Oval."

Ad

Trending

The Indian batting pair of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar brought up their Test hundreds after refusing to accept Ben Stokes' offer to shake hands at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj had played 29 deliveries in the fourth innings at Lord's. He defended the 30th ball that he faced, and unknown to him, the ball rolled behind him and knocked the bails down. It left him and the billions watching in India, crestfallen.

Ad

Ad

Two Tests later, however, life came a full circle for Siraj. The pacer bowled Gus Atkinson for 17 runs on Day 5 at The Oval to help India record a six-run win at The Oval and level the five-Test series 2-2.

Ravichandran Ashwin wishes for Kuldeep Yadav to play home Tests against West Indies and South Africa

Kuldeep Yadav was one of the few players who did not feature in the playing XI in any of the five Tests against England. Ravichandran Ashwin hoped that the 30-year-old would play in the home season against West Indies and South Africa.

Ad

However, he wasn't sure at whose expense he could be included in the team for those matches. Ashwin said:

"The way we have played in the current regime, I don't think they will go in search of an extra bowler. I think they will omit a seamer and bring Kuldeep Yadav in his place in Indian conditions. That's what will and should happen. There is a possibility that Axar will also play with them."

Ad

"The point to note is that we have packed our team with spinners at home before. Kuldeep Yadav has to play the home Tests because South Africa and West Indies will find it very difficult to pick him. We can consider that he would play, but I am not sure who they would drop from the XI?"

Kuldeep Yadav has played 13 Tests for India and taken 56 wickets. His last Test came against New Zealand in Bengaluru in October 2024. He was not part of the squad for the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news