"Went to the game crawling; wife and kids helped me stand" - Ravichandran Ashwin recalls Sydney Test during the 2020/21 tour

Ravichandran Ashwin, India's ace off-spinner in red-ball cricket, recalled his and Hanuma Vihari's heroics in the third Test in Sydney during India's tour of Australia in 2020/21.

The Chennai-born revealed that he bowled in that match after taking painkillers. He further elaborated saying that his condition was so bad that he had to take the help of his wife and kids to be able to stand. Ashwin said:

"It was surprising to me that I went bowling after the injury with painkillers. And bowled 13 or 14 over on the trot. It was so bad I was rolling on the floor because of the pain. My wife and kids helped me to stand and then the Physio came to check me. I went to the game crawling, but did my best."

Before this game, the series was level at 1-1 and with the way the Aussies were primed to take a 2-1 lead. But Ashwin and Vihari's resurgent act helped India draw the match and later go on to win the series in Brisbane.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari's ploy to counter the Aussies

While Ashwin was struggling with his back, Vihari had an issue with his hamstring. Thus, these injuries restricted their movements, and thereby the shots they could play. Elaborating how they faced this situation, Ravichandran Ashwin told ANI:

"We both got comfortable the instant we went in. We realised what problem we had, he could not come forward and be going on the backfoot. He was struggling from the hamstring injury. When I went to the crease I could not go forward against the fast bowlers. So in that situation, I said we will rotate and see how this will work."

He added:

"After sometime, he was facing the fast bowlers and I was facing the spinners. And with that, we batted for a couple of overs. There was solid communication between him and me we were helping each other out."

Ashwin was forced out of the fourth and the final Test of this series at the Gabba. He was India's second-highest wicket-taker in the series with 12 scalps. Ajinkya Rahane led India to their second series win Down Under in this series.

