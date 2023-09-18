Ravichandran Ashwin returns, KL Rahul to captain in first 2 games as India announce separate squads for Australia ODIs

After speculation around him being in the mix for the 2023 World Cup did the rounds, Ravichandran Ashwin has been named in India's contingent for the three-match ODI series against Australia preceding the global event.

Two separate squads were announced by chief selector Ajit Agarkar on Monday, September 18. KL Rahul has been named captain for the first two ODIs, with Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, and Kuldeep Yadav given a rest.

A notable inclusion in the squad is Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is set to captain India at the Asian Games T20 event next month.

The squad for the third ODI is the same as the 15-member roster picked for the 2023 World Cup, apart from the additions of Ashwin and fellow off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar.

Ashwin recently took to Twitter and shared images of him training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru in the company of VVS Laxman and Sairaj Bahutule.

In the press conference following India's Asia Cup triumph, skipper Rohit Sharma indicated he was in constant touch with Ashwin and that he was very much in the mix for the World Cup.

Agarkar announced Axar Patel's selection for the final ODI was subject to fitness. The latter suffered a left quadriceps strain during India's Super Four clash against Bangladesh, which was the only match they lost in the tournament.

India squad for first two ODIs against Australia: KL Rahul (c & wk), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar.

No room for Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal in the Indian squad for Australia ODIs

There are no major surprises in India's squad for the third ODI against Australia although it carries the presence of both Ashwin and Sundar, seemingly as cover for Axar should he not pass fit on time.

Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, who traveled to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup as backup, and discarded leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal were overlooked.

Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna are the two members of the Asia Cup squad who will feature in only the first two ODIs.

India squad for 3rd ODI against Australia: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami, Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin.

The full schedule of the ODI leg of Australia's tour of India

1st ODI: September 22 - Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, 1.30 PM IST

2nd ODI: September 24 - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 1.30 PM IST

3rd ODI: September 27 - Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 1.30 PM IST

