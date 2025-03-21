Ravichandran Ashwin's home street in Chennai to be named after him

Former Team India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin will have a street named after him in his honor. Ashwin retired from international cricket after the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Test at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Ashwin had an illustrious international career, picking up 765 wickets across formats and being second only to Anil Kumble (953) among Indians. He was also a handy batter lower down the order in Test cricket, scoring six tons with three of them coming at his home ground in Chennai.

On Friday, March 21, it was announced that Ravichandran Ashwin will have his home street named after him to honor his career and contributions to cricket. Ashwin's current residential street, Ramakrishnapuram 1st Street in West Mambalam, will be renamed after him by The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

It is understood that a proposal for the same was filed with either his residential street or the Arya Gowda Road be renamed after him, but after a review, it was decided that the GCC go with the former. A naming ceremony could take place soon for the same.

Ravichandran Ashwin to play for Chennai Super Kings after 10 years

Ashwin and MS Dhoni will be playing together for the first time since 2017 - Source: Getty

Ravichandran Ashwin has returned to the place where it all started for him in the IPL - Chennai Super Kings. The 38-year-old introduced himself to the league in 2010, playing an active role in their title win that season and the season after. Post CSK's ban in the IPL effective from 2016, Ashwin has played for now defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals

Ashwin was acquired by the Tamil Nadu-based franchise for ₹9.75 crores. The five-time IPL winners fought off competition from Royal Challengers Bengaluru, RR, Lucknow Super Giants, and PBKS to make him a Super King again. He currently has 90 wickets to his name and he will want to etch his name in CSK's history by picking up 10 more to get to 100 wickets this season.

