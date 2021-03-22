Ravichandran Ashwin’s tweet on women’s cricket earns praise from Alex Hartley

Ravichandran Ashwin’s tweet during the second India Women vs South Africa Women T20I earned lavish praise from England’s Alex Hartley. She applauded Ravichandran Ashwin for possessing a keen interest in women’s cricket.

Alex Hartley took to Twitter to applaud Ravichandran Ashwin after it came to light that the latter was keeping a close eye on the India Women vs South Africa Women T20I on Sunday.

This... this is what we like to see.

This is what matters, this is everything.



A genuine interest in the women’s game!!



Bravo 👏🏽👏🏽 @ashwinravi99



🤞🏽 others will follow. https://t.co/qEsFAhSMBS — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) March 21, 2021

With South African cricketer Laura Wolvaardt going strong in Lucknow, Ravichandran Ashwin cheekily asked whether a soft signal could be used to dismiss her.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s tweet impressed England cricketer Alex Hartley, who praised the off-spinner for having a genuine interest in the women’s game. She expressed her satisfaction at seeing Ravichandran Ashwin follow women’s cricket closely, with Hartley hoping it will prompt others to follow suit.

Alexandra Hartley recently made news for all the wrong reasons after England lost the pink ball Test to India. The cricketer put out a light-hearted tweet following the loss, suggesting cricket fans could watch England Women play instead.

Nice of the England boys to get this test match finished just before England Women play tonight 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽



Catch them on @btsportcricket #INDvENG #bbccricket #NZvENG — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) February 25, 2021

But the tweet was taken in the wrong context by some, as many felt Hartley was taking a dig at the men’s team. It attracted backlash from players and pundits alike, with Alex Hartley criticised for being insensitive. Rory Burns slammed Hartley in a tweet which he later deleted, as an ugly brawl on the importance of women’s cricket in the context of the men’s game ensued.

India Women lose T20I series to South Africa after Wolvaardt heroics

Fine show with bat

Solid fight in the field #TeamIndia put up a valiant effort in the 2nd T20I against South Africa. @Paytm #INDWvSAW



📸📸 from Lucknow pic.twitter.com/X25P9d5xd5 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 21, 2021

India Women agonizingly lost out to South Africa Women on the final ball of the second T20I, losing the game by six wickets. The defeat meant South Africa Women took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

Set a target of 159, South Africa women started brilliantly with Lizelle Lee scoring a 45 ball 70 at the top. But it was Laura Wolvaardt who scored the winning runs, keeping her cool as she took a single on the final ball of the match.

She scored a blistering 39 ball 53* which proved to be the difference between the two sides. It was during Wolvaardt’s spellbinding knock that Ravichandran Ashwin put out the tweet that attracted Alex Hartley’s attention.