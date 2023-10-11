Ravichandran Ashwin is someone who will fight till last delivery: Sachin Tendulkar on Ashwin's 2023 World Cup selection

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recently shared his thoughts on Ravichandran Ashwin being a part of the 2023 World Cup squad for the Men in Blue. Quite a few eyebrows were raised when that happened and some felt that it was a wrong move.

However, Tendulkar played with Ashwin during the 2011 World Cup and believes the latter is someone who will give it his all for the team. He also weighed in on the ability of Ashwin to not just pick up wickets but also to contribute handy runs down the order with the bat.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Sachin Tendulkar had to say about Ravichandran Ashwin (0:11):

"Ashwin is an experienced campaigner and someone who will fight till the last delivery. I know it. He would never be out of the game. His attitude, his approach towards a game is magnificent. I have always liked Ashwin as a bowler and a handy batsman (smiles)."

Sachin Tendulkar on one player he would add from 2011 World Cup squad

Sachin Tendulkar believes that if he had to add one player from India's 2011 World Cup-winning team, it would have been all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Yuvraj won the Player of the Tournament award and Tendulkar feels that consistency is what would fit him in the current squad.

On this, he stated (0:35):

"All XI were good players, but the criteria has to be someone who has done well throughout the tournament. And that's the Man of the Tournament, Mr. Yuvraj Singh (smiles)."

India will take on Afghanistan in their second 2023 World Cup game in Delhi on Wednesday (October 11).

India's 2023 World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.