"Test of skills, character and work ethics" - Ravichandran Ashwin sweats it out ahead of 1st IND vs SL 2022 Test

Ravichandran Ashwin is raring to step onto the field for the first India-Sri Lanka Test in Mohali, which begins Friday (March 4).

In an Instagram update on Wednesday, he spoke about the impending test of "skills, character and work ethics," saying he's looking forward to the matches.

The premier off-spin all-rounder, who's making a comeback from an injury after two months, also added a couple of photos of him practicing at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium.

He wrote:

"Test of skills, character and work ethics. Looking forward to the test series. 👏👏#testcricket #indvssl"

In the limited opportunities he had in India's last red-ball series against South Africa, he struggled to make a big impact.

In three matches, Ravichandran Ashwin could only pick up three wickets at an average of 60.67. The 35-year-old will thus eye a comeback not only from injury but also in form.

Overall, he has a pretty good record against Sri Lanka, having scalped 50 wickets from nine Tests at an average of 23.58.

"He's shaping up well" - Jasprit Bumrah on Ravichandran Ashwin

When the squad for the Test series was announced, Ashwin's participation had an asterisk of being "subject to fitness."

In a press conference on Tuesday, India's vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah confirmed that the tweaker was "shaping well" and "looked very comfortable" in the training sessions.

Bumrah said:

"He's shaping up well. I am not aware of any complaints. He looked very comfortable in training today. He was bowling, batting, fielding, he did everything. So I think he's shaping up really well. Yeah, he plays a very important role whenever we play. So his role will be important and hopefully, there will be no troubles."

The first India-Sri Lanka Test will kick off at 9:30 am IST on Friday.

