Ravindra Jadeja blows a kiss after hitting winning boundary in the IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final [Watch]

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja smashed a boundary to take his team over the line in the 2025 Champions Trophy final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. As a result, the Men in Blue won the match by four wickets to become three-time champions in the 50-over tournament.

Jadeja hit the match-winning shot in the 49th over of India’s run chase. The left-handed batter did well to bisect the square leg and mid-wicket fielder. As a result, he got a four off William O’Rourke when his team needed three runs off seven deliveries. Following his shot, Jadeja blew a kiss towards the crowd, hugged his batting partner KL Rahul before celebrating with several other teammates, who quickly rushed to the ground.

Watch the video below:

Earlier in the day, Ravindra Jadeja finished with economical figures of 1/30 in his 10 overs to prevent the Black Caps from scoring big.

Following his match-winning knock, Jadeja told JioHotstar (via ESPNcriicnfo):

“That is how it is with me; sometimes a hero, sometimes a zero. The wicket was not easy for a new batter. Hardik and KL were great. Winning the Champions Trophy is a huge thing. If you don't win a big tournament after playing so long, it hurts.”

What happened in the 2025 Champions Trophy final?

New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat first in the 2025 Champions Trophy final. The Mitchell Santner-led side put up 251/7 in 50 overs. Daryl Mitchell starred with the bat, scoring 63 runs off 101 balls, including three boundaries. Michael Bracewell also chipped in with an unbeaten 53 off 40 deliveries.

Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips also chipped in with 37 (29) and 34 (52) as the Kiwis got off to a respectable total. Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets apiece for the Men in Blue.

In response, India achieved the target with six balls to spare. India captain Rohit Sharma led by example, scoring 76 off 83 balls, including three sixes and seven boundaries. Shubman Gill also chipped in a valuable 31 off 50 deliveries. The duo shared a 105-run partnership for the first wicket.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and Hardik Pandya contributed 48 (62), 29 (40) and a run-a-ball 18, respectively. KL Rahul stayed unbeaten on 34 off 33 alongside Jadeja (nine off six).

Skipper Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell produced a fighting display with the ball for the Kiwis with two wickets each.

Click here to check out the full IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final scorecard.

