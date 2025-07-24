Ravindra Jadeja breaks 166-run stand as Zak Crawley is caught at slip for 84 on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja finally provided India with their first breakthrough, dismissing Zak Crawley and ending the 166-run opening stand on Day 2 (Thursday, July 24) of the ongoing fourth Test against England. The match is taking place at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.The wicket fell on the last ball of the 32nd over in England’s first innings. Jadeja pitched it on a good length outside off, drawing Crawley forward in defence. The ball turned just enough to catch the edge, and KL Rahul completed a brilliant low catch at first slip.Watch the video of the dismissal here:The right-handed opener played a solid knock, scoring 84 off 113 deliveries with 13 fours and a six. His dismissal left the hosts at 166/1 after 32 overs.166-run opening stand between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett puts England on top in the fourth Test against IndiaEngland’s opening pair of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett made a confident start in their first innings, adding 50 runs in just 61 balls. It was their second fifty-plus stand of the series. Duckett took the attacking route, bringing up his half-century off just 46 deliveries, while Crawley followed with a more measured fifty off 73 balls. The duo continued to score freely, taking England to 156 without loss after 30 overs.Shubman Gill's side finally found a breakthrough in the 32nd over when Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Crawley for a well-compiled 84 off 113 balls, ending the 166-run opening partnership. At the time of writing, England were 192/1 after 37 overs, with Duckett unbeaten on 91 and Ollie Pope on eight at the crease.Earlier, the visitors posted 358 in their first innings, thanks to half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (58), Sai Sudharsan (61), and Rishabh Pant (54). KL Rahul (46) and Shardul Thakur (41) also made valuable contributions. For England, skipper Ben Stokes led the bowling attack with figures of 5/72 in 24 overs.