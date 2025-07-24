Ravindra Jadeja breaks 166-run stand as Zak Crawley is caught at slip for 84 on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Jul 24, 2025 22:38 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Ravindra Jadeja removes Zak Crawley for 84 (Source: Getty)

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja finally provided India with their first breakthrough, dismissing Zak Crawley and ending the 166-run opening stand on Day 2 (Thursday, July 24) of the ongoing fourth Test against England. The match is taking place at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

Ad

The wicket fell on the last ball of the 32nd over in England’s first innings. Jadeja pitched it on a good length outside off, drawing Crawley forward in defence. The ball turned just enough to catch the edge, and KL Rahul completed a brilliant low catch at first slip.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The right-handed opener played a solid knock, scoring 84 off 113 deliveries with 13 fours and a six. His dismissal left the hosts at 166/1 after 32 overs.

166-run opening stand between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett puts England on top in the fourth Test against India

England’s opening pair of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett made a confident start in their first innings, adding 50 runs in just 61 balls. It was their second fifty-plus stand of the series.

Ad

Duckett took the attacking route, bringing up his half-century off just 46 deliveries, while Crawley followed with a more measured fifty off 73 balls. The duo continued to score freely, taking England to 156 without loss after 30 overs.

Shubman Gill's side finally found a breakthrough in the 32nd over when Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Crawley for a well-compiled 84 off 113 balls, ending the 166-run opening partnership. At the time of writing, England were 192/1 after 37 overs, with Duckett unbeaten on 91 and Ollie Pope on eight at the crease.

Earlier, the visitors posted 358 in their first innings, thanks to half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (58), Sai Sudharsan (61), and Rishabh Pant (54). KL Rahul (46) and Shardul Thakur (41) also made valuable contributions. For England, skipper Ben Stokes led the bowling attack with figures of 5/72 in 24 overs.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Dev Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications