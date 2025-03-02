Ravindra Jadeja celebrates like John Cena after trapping Tom Latham plumb LBW for 14 in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy clash [Watch]

Ravindra Jadeja celebrated like famous wrestler John Cena after dismissing Tom Latham LBW in the 2025 Champions Trophy clash between India and New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday, March 2. Latham walked back for 14 runs off 20 balls, leaving the Kiwis in a spot of bother at 133/4 while chasing 250.

The dismissal came in the 33rd over of New Zealand’s run chase. Jadeja bowled a fuller length ball and Latham tried to play a reverse sweep but failed to connect it with the bat. The ball hit the back pad in front of the stumps and the on-field umpire quickly adjudged it out.

Tom Latham took a DRS review but it went in vain. He celebrated like Cena with his left-hand on his face while running towards the wicketkeeper KL Rahul to celebrate the wicket.

Watch the video below:

Ravindra Jadeja recently impressed with the ball against England in a three-match ODI series, picking up three wickets on two occasions. He, however, managed just one wicket against Pakistan and returned wicketless against Bangladesh.

The spinner will be keen to bag more wickets heading into the Champions Trophy semifinals. The 36-year-old is equally brilliant with the bat.

Kane Williamson keeps New Zealand alive in 250-run chase against India in Champions Trophy 2025

Kane Williamson has kept the Blackcaps alive in a 250-run chase against India in the Champions Trophy last Group A clash.

At the time of writing, the Kiwis were 159/6 after 37.1 overs, with Williamson (69 off 103) at the crease. Skipper Mitchell Santner has joined him in the middle.

Asked to bat first, Rohit Sharma’s boys posted 249/9 in 50 overs. Shreyas Iyer top scored with 79 off 98 balls, comprising two maximums and four boundaries. Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel also chipped in with a run-a-ball 45 and 42 (61), respectively. Meanwhile, Matt Henry bagged a five-wicket haul for New Zealand.

The two teams have already booked their spots in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals. The winner of this game will finish at the top of the Group A points table. The two top positions will lock the two semi-final clashes, which include South Africa and Australia.

Follow the IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy live score and updates here.

