Ravindra Jadeja comes up with a different celebration after ton as Shubman Gill asks him to bring out 'sword' in Manchester Test [In Picture]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Jul 27, 2025 23:28 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Ravindra Jadeja scored an unbeaten 107 in India’s second innings of the Manchester Test (Source: Getty)

Veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja brought up his fifth Test century in style, dispatching Harry Brook for a six over long-on and celebrating with a unique gesture. The southpaw reached the milestone on Day 5 (Sunday, July 27) of the fourth Test against England at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

On the third ball of the 141st over in India’s second innings, Brook tossed one up outside off. Jadeja danced down the track and launched it over long-on for a six to bring up his hundred off 182 balls.

The 36-year-old skipped his trademark sword celebration this time, opting instead for a Pushpa-style gesture as he raised his bat to his forehead and then slid it sideways with swagger. Meanwhile, skipper Shubman Gill was seen playfully urging him from the dressing room to go for the iconic sword swirl.

Take a look:

Jadeja and Washington Sundar stitched together a remarkable unbeaten 203-run stand off 334 deliveries for the fifth wicket, helping India secure a draw after conceding a 311-run first-innings lead. Jadeja remained unbeaten on 107 off 185 balls, laced with 13 fours and a six, while Sundar finished on 101* off 206 balls, striking nine boundaries and a maximum.

The visitors closed their second innings at 425/4 after 143 overs, leading by 114 runs as the fourth Test ended in a draw.

Ravindra Jadeja has piled up 454 runs at an average of 113.50 in the ongoing England Test series

With the fourth Test in Manchester ending in a draw, England continue to lead the series 2-1 with one match to go. From India’s point of view, Ravindra Jadeja has been one of the standout performers with the bat throughout the series.

The seasoned all-rounder has amassed 454 runs in eight innings at a stunning average of 113.50, including four fifties and a century. His highest score so far is an unbeaten 107.

Across his Test career, Ravindra Jadeja has featured in 84 matches, scoring 3,824 runs at an average of 37.86 with 26 fifties and five hundreds. The left-arm spinner has also taken 330 wickets at an average of 25.06 and a strike rate of 58.4, including 15 five-wicket hauls.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

